



India's defence technology landscape is witnessing a significant transformation with the advanced development of a weaponized variant of the Abhyas High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT). This development represents a strategic pivot in the utilisation of what was originally designed as a practice target into an offensive weapon system, demonstrating India's growing self-reliance in defence technologies and adaptability to evolving battlefield requirements, reported Anantha Krishnan Muralidharan Nair on his X handle.





The Abhyas drone has followed an impressive developmental trajectory since its inception. Initially conceptualized in 2013 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Abhyas was primarily designed as a realistic aerial target for anti-aircraft warfare practice and testing surface-to-air missile systems. The system underwent its proof of concept and pre-project trials by 2013, with the first experimental launch without the main turbojet engine occurring at the Chitradurga Aeronautical Test Range on June 23, 2012.





Over the years, the platform has undergone significant refinements. The original configuration featured twin underslung boosters, but a newer design introduced a single underslung booster with an improved rocket motor, which reduced the initial g-factor while maintaining performance capabilities. This redesign also increased the drone's length to 2.44 meters while maintaining its 75 kg weight.





Recent testing milestones have accelerated the platform's maturity. Between January 30 and February 2, 2024, four successful flight trials were conducted at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, validating parameters including endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude and range capabilities. By June 2024, six consecutive tests were completed, bringing the total successful trials to ten – a critical threshold that led to Abhyas being declared production-ready.





Technical Specifications And Capabilities





The standard Abhyas drone showcases impressive technical specifications that form the foundation for its evolved variant. The system features a length of 2.385 meters, a diameter of 0.18 meters, and a gross weight of 75 kg. It is powered by a single gas turbine engine that provides 25 kg of thrust. The drone achieves a maximum speed of 648 km/h (approximately Mach 0.5), with a range of 400 km and an endurance of 30 to 45 minutes.





Abhyas employs a MEMS gyroscope-based inertial navigation system for guidance, coupled with an indigenously developed flight control computer that enables autonomous operation. The system is launched using booster rockets—initially twin 68 mm rockets manufactured by Munitions India Limited, but now utilising a single booster designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad. This launch system provides the initial acceleration until the turbojet engine takes over for sustained flight.





Particularly noteworthy is the drone's sophisticated augmentation systems. Abhyas features radar cross-section (RCS) augmentation, visual signature enhancement, and infrared signature manipulation capabilities—all crucial for realistic threat simulation during weapons testing. The system also demonstrates impressive manoeuvrability with a 2g turning capability.





The Weaponized Variant: A Strategic Evolution





The new variant of Abhyas represents a significant evolutionary step beyond its original role as a target drone. According to recent information, this upgraded version is being reconfigured to function as a high-speed Kamikaze drone—a development that substantially expands its utility in operational scenarios. The most notable modification appears in the nose cone, which has been redesigned to incorporate a ballast system capable of accommodating a warhead payload.





This transformation maintains the drone's core performance characteristics, including its Mach 0.5 speed capability and operational range between 300-400 kilometres. These parameters, combined with the platform's proven reliability and low observable characteristics, position the weaponized Abhyas as a potentially formidable offensive system. Its relatively compact dimensions and simple launch requirements further enhance its tactical flexibility.





The dual-role capability—continuing to serve as a standard aerial target for missile firing exercises while also offering offensive strike options—demonstrates an efficient approach to defence resource utilisation. This adaptability reflects an evolving philosophy in Indian defence procurement, emphasising systems that provide multiple capabilities within a single platform.





Production And Industrial Partnership

The industrial ecosystem supporting Abhyas highlights India's push toward defence manufacturing self-reliance. Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in collaboration with DRDO, is offering the Abhyas UAV under what they term a "Development Cum Production Partner Model". According to industry sources, L&T is positioned to manufacture up to 300 units of this new variant, though discussions with ADE are reportedly ongoing.





Strategic Implications And Emergency Procurement





The development of a weaponized Abhyas variant takes on additional significance in the context of being part of an emergency procurement drive by the Ministry of Defence. This accelerated acquisition pathway suggests an urgent operational requirement—potentially informed by lessons learned from recent conflicts where low-cost, attritable drone systems have demonstrated outsized battlefield impact.





The evolution of Abhyas into a Kamikaze drone fits within a broader global trend of developing lower-cost unmanned systems that can be deployed in quantity to overwhelm adversary defences. With an expected manufacturing volume of 300 units, the system could provide Indian forces with a significant quantity of precision strike assets at a fraction of the cost of traditional munitions.





This development also represents another step in India's expanding portfolio of indigenous drone systems. Complementing existing systems like the Rustom series of medium-altitude long-endurance UAVs and the smaller tactical Netra UAVs, the weaponized Abhyas occupies a unique capability niche as a high-speed strike platform derived from target drone technology.





Conclusion





The weaponized variant of Abhyas exemplifies India's growing sophistication in adapting and evolving indigenous defence technologies to meet emerging operational requirements. By transforming what was originally a target drone into a potential offensive system, DRDO and its industrial partners demonstrate agility in response to evolving battlefield dynamics.





As this system progresses toward operational deployment, it will likely inform future developments in India's expanding unmanned aerial systems portfolio. The success of this program also validates India's approach to defence innovation—starting with fundamental capabilities and progressively enhancing them based on operational feedback and technological advancements.





With technology transfer complete and production arrangements advancing, the weaponized Abhyas stands poised to enter service in the near term, potentially providing Indian armed forces with a versatile, cost-effective platform suited to a range of operational scenarios. This development represents not just a new weapon system but a testament to India's maturing defence industrial ecosystem centred in innovation hubs like Bangalore, which continues to strengthen the nation's strategic autonomy in defence technology.





Based On Anantha Krishnan M Twitter Handle







