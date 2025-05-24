



In the wake of the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor, conducting precision strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a joint press conference in Berlin with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, strongly reiterated India’s unwavering stance against terrorism.





He declared that India has "zero tolerance for terrorism" and firmly stated that the country "will never give in to nuclear blackmail," emphasizing that any engagement with Pakistan will remain strictly bilateral, without external mediation or interference.





Jaishankar highlighted that the Pahalgam attack was part of a broader pattern of terrorism targeting not just Jammu & Kashmir but other regions of India, aiming to instil fear, disrupt the local economy, and sow religious discord.





He stressed that India's response was directed solely at terrorist infrastructure and that the campaign was a reaction to terrorism emanating from a neighbouring country that has, for years, used terrorism as a strategic tool.





Addressing concerns about international support, Jaishankar clarified that Germany had expressed solidarity immediately after the attack and maintained a positive and understanding stance during India's operations.





He praised Germany’s recognition of every nation’s right to defend itself against terrorism and expressed gratitude for the support received during this critical period.





German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam attack, expressing deep sympathy for the victims. He affirmed Germany’s backing of India’s right to self-defence, stating, "After military attacks on both sides, India, of course, has every right to defend itself against terrorism.





The fact that the truce is now in place is something we appreciate very much." Wadephul also emphasised Germany’s commitment to supporting any nation combating terrorism and expressed hope for the stability of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, underscoring the importance of bilateral dialogue for lasting peace.





The diplomatic outreach following the attack is part of a broader shift in India’s policy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring a "new normal"—any act of cross-border terrorism will now be treated as an act of war against India.





This marks a significant hardening of India’s approach to terrorism and signals to the international community its resolve to act decisively in the face of such threats.





Beyond security, Jaishankar’s visit also marked the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, with discussions aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, industry, skilled talent exchange, and supply chain resilience. Both nations reiterated their commitment to strengthening economic ties, with Germany being India’s largest economic partner in the European Union.





India’s response to the Pahalgam attack and subsequent diplomatic engagement in Berlin underscore a resolute policy against terrorism, a refusal to yield to nuclear intimidation, and a commitment to bilateralism in dealing with Pakistan.





Germany’s vocal support for India’s right to self-defence and condemnation of terrorism further solidified the strategic partnership between the two countries in both security and economic spheres.





Agencies











