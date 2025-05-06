



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, in New Delhi on May 5, 2025, where he expressed gratitude for Japan’s solidarity and support following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.





Jaishankar specifically thanked Nukaga for his country's expression of support and highlighted the importance of Japan’s leadership in nurturing the “natural relationship” between India and Japan. Both leaders agreed to further develop the bilateral agenda by increasing talent exchanges, enhancing business linkages, and building technology partnerships.





The meeting was part of a broader Japanese parliamentary and business delegation visit to India, which included engagements with Indian officials and visits to key sites in Assam. During their visit, the Japanese delegation, led by Speaker Nukaga, toured the under-construction TATA Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility at Jagiroad, Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the delegation, emphasising that such high-level visits are significant for attracting Japanese investments to the state. Sarma also noted that Japan has lifted all restrictions on tourists visiting Assam and is already a key partner in sectors such as health and infrastructure.





Speaker Nukaga’s visit also included a stop at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, where discussions focused on strengthening Indo-Japan collaboration in research, innovation, and emerging technologies.





The Japanese delegation underscored the shared democratic values and developmental goals of both nations, calling for deeper cooperation in education, technology, and sustainable development. The visit reinforced the vision of expanding academic and industrial ties, with a goal of enabling 50,000 Indo-Japan student and research exchanges, as outlined by the leaders of both countries.





Additionally, Jaishankar held talks with Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Baiba Braze, where they discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages, alongside broader global and bilateral issues.





The recent diplomatic engagements, including Japan’s strong condemnation of terrorism and commitment to cooperation, highlight the deepening strategic partnership between India and Japan, with a focus on security, economic collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges.





ANI







