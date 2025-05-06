



Despite the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people-mostly Hindu tourists-Srinagar continues to see a steady influx of tourists, many of whom express a sense of safety and resilience.





The attack, carried out by five armed militants in Baisaran Valley, targeted tourists in a mass shooting that has been described as the deadliest in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The incident sent shockwaves across the region, leading to heightened security concerns and immediate repercussions for the tourism industry.





In the days following the attack, authorities significantly increased security measures in and around Srinagar. Enhanced patrols, more visible military presence, and increased surveillance were implemented, particularly near hotels and popular tourist spots such as Dal Lake and Dachigam National Park. These steps were aimed at reassuring visitors and preventing further incidents, especially after intelligence agencies had warned of potential attacks targeting tourists during high-profile events in the region.





Despite these measures, the impact on tourism was immediate and severe. Dal Lake, usually bustling with visitors enjoying its iconic Shikara rides, witnessed an 80% drop in tourist activity. Shikara and houseboat owners reported widespread cancellations, with many tourists from other Indian states, particularly Maharashtra, choosing to postpone or cancel their trips out of fear.





The usually crowded Srinagar airport saw a dramatic decrease in passenger traffic, and the broader ecosystem of local vendors, artisans, and service providers suffered significant losses due to the sudden decline in visitors.





However, not all tourists were deterred. Some visitors, already present in Srinagar, continued to enjoy their vacations, partaking in activities like Shikara rides on Dal Lake and exploring the city’s attractions.





These tourists reported feeling safe, attributing their confidence to the visible security arrangements and the calm maintained by local authorities. Travel agents noted that while there was a natural sense of panic and an uptick in cancellations, the increased military presence and swift government response helped restore a sense of security among those who chose to stay or proceed with their plans.





The local tourism industry, deeply affected by the attack, has been vocal in condemning the violence and appealing to the government to counter misinformation that could further harm their livelihoods. Community leaders and business owners emphasized that such attacks not only target innocent lives but also threaten the economic well-being of thousands dependent on tourism.





While the Pahalgam terror attack has undeniably cast a shadow over Kashmir’s tourism sector, Srinagar continues to welcome tourists who, buoyed by enhanced security and local hospitality, report feeling safe. The resilience of both visitors and locals underscores a collective determination to not let fear dictate the region’s future, even as the industry grapples with the immediate aftermath and works towards recovery.





