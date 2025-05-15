



The recent Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025, in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians, has marked a significant shift in India’s strategic and diplomatic posture towards Pakistan.





According to strategic expert Richard Rossow, India has moved beyond traditional diplomatic countermeasures and is now engaging in a more assertive military strategy to counter terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Rossow highlights a pattern of escalating responses by India-from the 2016 cross-border ground assault in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), to the 2019 air strikes, and now the missile strikes on terror camps during Operation Sindoor.





This progression signals to Pakistan that India no longer distinguishes between terror camps and military targets as separate entities, reflecting a more integrated approach to counterterrorism.





Operation Sindoor involved precise missile strikes on nine terror camps and infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, targeting groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, without initially hitting Pakistani military installations.





The strikes were executed using advanced weaponry such as Rafale jets with SCALP missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles, and loitering munitions, showcasing India’s evolved non-contact warfare capabilities developed over years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Modi’s transformation of India’s defence infrastructure enabled deep, precise strikes that significantly degraded terrorist capabilities inside Pakistan.





The operation was characterised by strategic restraint and a clear communication strategy, with India emphasising a focused and measured response. Despite Pakistan’s retaliatory attacks, including drone strikes and shelling of religious sites in India, India maintained its resolve and expanded Operation Sindoor to target Pakistani military bases, marking a new phase in the conflict. This escalation also involved diplomatic efforts where India gained considerable international support, with many countries siding with India’s stance against terrorism, reflecting India’s strengthened global relationships and leadership role in the Global South, G20, and Quad forums.





Rossow notes that India’s diplomatic upper hand is evident as countries voiced support for India’s actions, while Pakistan found fewer allies willing to openly back its position. India’s integrated approach of military precision, diplomatic engagement, and leadership on the global stage has redefined the Indo-Pakistan conflict dynamics, signalling that future terror attacks will be met with decisive military responses and a rejection of the previous norms of diplomatic engagement alone.





Operation Sindoor represents a pivotal moment where India has combined military innovation, strategic clarity, and diplomatic strength to confront terrorism and Pakistani aggression more effectively. The operation and its aftermath have demonstrated India’s readiness to escalate beyond traditional diplomatic games to ensure national security and regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







