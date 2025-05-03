



Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at Nader, Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday morning, officials said.





The terrorists have been identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmed Bhat and are believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, sources said.





Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi said that the role of these terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack is being investigated.





The encounter started in the Tral area of Awantipora in the Pulwama district earlier today. This was the second encounter in J&K in three days.





“#Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.





The gunfight comes two days after the Indian forces neutralised three Lashkar-e-Taiba in an operation carried out in the Shopian district on Tuesday.





Anti-terror operations have intensified in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack left 26 people dead.





