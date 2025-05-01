



In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on April 22, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a series of high-level cabinet meetings at his residence in New Delhi to review the situation and formulate a comprehensive response.





The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley and was the deadliest of its kind since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan and prompted an urgent reassessment of national security measures.





The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, met for the second time since the incident. The CCS meeting focused on reviewing the country’s security preparedness and evaluating the immediate and long-term responses to the attack.





The committee, which includes the Defence, Home, Finance, and External Affairs Ministers, was briefed in detail about the cross-border linkages of the attack. It was noted that the massacre occurred shortly after the successful conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and amidst the region’s progress toward economic development, underscoring the attack’s intent to destabilize peace and growth.





During the CCS meeting, the government condemned the attack in the strongest terms, expressed condolences to the victims’ families, and resolved to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated India’s commitment to relentlessly pursue those responsible for acts of terror and their enablers.





The CCS also announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, which included:





Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty Closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari Revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals Reduction in the diplomatic presence of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi Shuts Airspace for all Pakistani Airlines, military flights





These actions were intended as a strong message to Pakistan, which India accuses of supporting cross-border terrorism. Pakistan, in turn, denied the allegations and responded with its own retaliatory measures, leading to a standoff and border skirmishes along the Line of Control.





In parallel, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also convened at the Prime Minister’s residence. The CCPA, often referred to as the 'super cabinet,' reviewed the broader political and economic implications of the attack and India’s response. This was only the second time the CCPA had met in such a context since the 2019 Pulwama attack, highlighting the gravity of the current situation.





A day prior to these cabinet meetings, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level security meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During this meeting, Modi expressed full confidence in the Indian Armed Forces and granted them complete operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the attack.





A formal cabinet briefing was scheduled for 4:00 pm to communicate the government’s decisions and reassure the public about the steps being taken to ensure national security and justice for the victims.





The cabinet meetings at Prime Minister Modi’s residence represent a decisive and coordinated response to the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing both immediate security measures and broader diplomatic and economic actions. The government’s stance is clear: it will be unrelenting in pursuing justice for the victims and holding those responsible, including their cross-border sponsors, to account.





Agencies







