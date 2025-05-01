



Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, India is reportedly preparing a calibrated military response against Pakistan. Top-level sources indicate that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has granted the armed forces full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of the response.





The current plan, according to multiple reports, centres on long-range precision strikes aimed at high-value terror infrastructure within Pakistan, notably in Bahawalpur and Muridke-areas known to host Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed facilities-without crossing the Line of Control (LoC).





The operational plan reportedly includes the use of advanced fighter jets such as Rafales, Mirage-2000s, and Sukhoi-30MKIs, equipped with long-range standoff weapons like the French 'Scalp' air-to-ground cruise missiles, Israeli Crystal Maze missiles, and Spice-2000 precision-guided bombs. These assets are intended to deliver a punishing blow to terror camps and their orchestrators while minimizing the risk of a full-scale conflict.





The Indian military’s approach is designed to maintain the element of surprise and avoid direct ground incursions, thus reducing the likelihood of uncontrolled escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Pakistan, meanwhile, has responded by placing its military on high alert and activating its air defense systems. Islamabad claims to have "credible intelligence" that India plans to launch a military operation within the next 24 to 36 hours, and has warned that any Indian act of aggression will be met with a strong response. Ceasefire violations along the LoC have already intensified, with both sides exchanging gunfire in several sectors, further raising tensions.





Diplomatically, India has already undertaken punitive actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the only operational land border at Attari, and downgrading diplomatic ties. Pakistan has retaliated by shutting its airspace to Indian flights and suspending trade. The international community, including the United States, has called for restraint and de-escalation, but both sides remain on high alert.





Indian military planners are acutely aware of the risks of escalation. The lessons from previous confrontations, such as the Balakot air strikes in 2019, have informed the current strategy, emphasizing precision, surprise, and the avoidance of direct ground engagement. The intent is to send a clear message of deterrence and retribution while keeping the conflict below the threshold of a full-fledged war.





India’s response to the Pahalgam attack is expected to be a carefully calibrated, high-precision military strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan, executed with advanced airpower and long-range munitions, and deliberately avoiding a cross-LoC operation. The situation remains tense and fluid, with both militaries on alert and the risk of escalation ever-present.





