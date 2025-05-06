



India’s Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) system stands as a significant achievement in indigenous defence manufacturing, symbolizing the country’s push for self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in the strategic sector.





Designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pinaka has evolved into a formidable artillery asset for the Indian Army, especially relevant amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s assertive geopolitical posture regarding the Indus Water Treaty.





Pinaka is engineered for rapid, high-volume firepower and precision. A single battery, comprising six launcher vehicles (each carrying 12 rockets), can unleash a salvo of 72 rockets in just 44 seconds, saturating an area up to 1,000 by 800 meters and delivering up to seven tonnes of explosives on enemy positions.





The system’s operational range has expanded through successive upgrades: the original Mk-I variant reached 38 km, the Mk-II extended this to 60 km, and the latest Extended Range (ER) and Mk-II ER versions can strike targets up to 75 km and 90 km away, respectively. Advanced variants in development aim to push this envelope to 120 km, 150 km, and even 200 km, enhancing India’s deep-strike capabilities.





A key feature of Pinaka is its integration of GPS and inertial navigation systems, which enable highly accurate targeting and minimize collateral damage. The system’s “shoot and scoot” capability, high mobility (mounted on Tatra trucks), and rapid redeployment make it well-suited for both offensive operations and area denial roles along volatile borders. Pinaka’s fire control systems allow for flexible targeting, with each launcher capable of autonomous operation if separated from the battery, ensuring resilience and adaptability in combat scenarios.





Pinaka’s production exemplifies successful public-private collaboration, with leading Indian defence companies such as Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro, and Solar Industries contributing to its manufacturing and scalability. India’s domestic industry can now produce over 5,000 Pinaka rockets annually, ensuring sustained operational readiness without reliance on foreign suppliers-a critical advantage in protracted conflicts.





Internationally, Pinaka has bolstered India’s reputation as a credible defence exporter. The system has been successfully exported to Armenia, and interest from countries like France and Greece highlights its growing global footprint and reliability in modern warfare. These exports not only strengthen India’s strategic partnerships but also reinforce its emergence as a competitive player in the global defence market.





Strategically, the operational deployment and continued modernization of Pinaka serve as a powerful deterrent amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. The Indian Army’s recent firing drills and forward deployment of Pinaka batteries underscore India’s preparedness to respond decisively to cross-border threats. The system’s psychological impact, combined with its battlefield effectiveness, sends a clear message of India’s military resolve and technological advancement.





Pinaka is more than an artillery system-it is a testament to India’s defence innovation, industrial capability, and strategic autonomy. Its development and deployment not only enhance national security but also position India as a rising force in global defence exports, reflecting the country’s broader ambitions in the international security landscape.





Zee News







