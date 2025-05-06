



The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened an informal, closed-door session on Monday, May 5, 2025, at Pakistan's request, to deliberate on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, and has significantly heightened diplomatic and security concerns in the region.





During the session, Pakistan attempted to internationalise the issue by alleging that the Pahalgam attack was a "false flag" operation orchestrated by India. However, UNSC members categorically refused to accept this narrative.





Instead, they posed tough questions to Pakistan, particularly regarding the possible involvement of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which has well-documented links to Pakistan. Members pressed Islamabad on whether LeT was likely behind the attack, highlighting the group's history and the need for accountability in such incidents.





There was widespread condemnation of the Pahalgam attack among Council members, with repeated emphasis on the necessity for accountability. Some members specifically expressed concern over the targeting of tourists based on religious identity, underscoring the gravity of the incident and the broader implications for regional stability.





The UNSC session also saw members voicing apprehension about Pakistan's recent missile tests and its escalating nuclear rhetoric, which were identified as factors contributing to regional instability. These actions were viewed as provocations that could further inflame tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Pakistan's efforts to garner international support for its position largely failed. No member, including China, joined Pakistan in issuing a press statement after the meeting. Instead, the prevailing sentiment among UNSC members was that India and Pakistan should address their disputes bilaterally through dialogue, rather than seeking international intervention.





Indus Water Treaty and Water Shortages: In response to the Pahalgam attack, India put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, leading to a significant decrease in water flow in the Chenab River, which is vital for Pakistan's agriculture. This move has contributed to water shortages in Pakistan's Punjab province.





Airspace Restrictions: India closed its airspace to all Pakistani-registered and operated aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23. In a related development, Lufthansa Airlines suspended operations via Pakistani airspace, further isolating Pakistan.





Ceasefire Violations: The period also witnessed repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC), met with calibrated retaliation from the Indian Army. These incidents have further strained the already fragile February 2021 ceasefire agreement.





The UNSC session underscored the international community's unwillingness to accept Pakistan's "false flag" allegations regarding the Pahalgam attack. Instead, the focus remained on the need for accountability, concern over the involvement of Pakistan-based terror groups, and the destabilising effect of Pakistan's missile and nuclear posturing. Pakistan's attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue were rebuffed, with the Council urging both nations to resolve their differences through direct, peaceful dialogue.





