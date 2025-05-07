Chinese Ambassador, Xu Feihong and German envoy Philip Ackermann is seen in this Pic





In the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians-primarily Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen-the Indian government launched a decisive military response, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) subsequently provided a comprehensive briefing to both permanent and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, outlining the rationale, execution, and objectives of the operation.





The Pahalgam attack, perpetrated by terrorists believed to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front (TRF), was marked by extreme brutality. Attackers singled out non-Muslim tourists, executing them at close range in front of their families, with the intent to traumatise survivors and send a chilling message. This incident was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and was designed to undermine the return of normalcy and economic growth-particularly tourism-in Jammu and Kashmir.





In response, the Indian Armed Forces executed precision strikes in the early hours of May 7, 2025, targeting nine identified terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. These included high-profile sites such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke, the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur, and camps in Sialkot, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. The operation was meticulously planned to avoid civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, reflecting India's stated intent for a measured, proportionate, and non-escalatory response.





During the briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi presented video and photographic evidence of the destruction of these terror camps, including locations linked to the training of perpetrators of previous major attacks such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The MEA emphasised that the strikes were focused solely on dismantling terrorist infrastructure, with no Pakistani military facilities targeted, underscoring India's resolve to hold the perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that the Pahalgam attack was part of a broader strategy to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir and impede its economic recovery. Intelligence indicated imminent threats of further attacks, necessitating pre-emptive action. The MEA also referenced the UNSC's earlier press statement, which called for the accountability of those responsible for the Pahalgam attack, positioning India's actions within the framework of international expectations for counterterrorism efforts.





The MEA's briefing to the UNSC and other international stakeholders highlighted India's commitment to justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack, the precision and restraint exercised during Operation Sindoor, and the broader imperative to dismantle cross-border terrorist networks while maintaining regional stability. The operation and subsequent diplomatic outreach signal India's intent to address terrorism through both decisive military action and transparent engagement with the global community.





