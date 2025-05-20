



Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, during his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in The Hague, emphasized the significant potential to elevate bilateral cooperation between the Netherlands and India.





Veldkamp highlighted that, in a rapidly changing global landscape, both nations are poised to establish a long-term strategic partnership, focusing on critical areas such as security and emerging technologies.





This vision comes amid ongoing efforts to deepen ties across multiple sectors, including trade, innovation, and defence.





The discussions between the two leaders addressed the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India, with Veldkamp reiterating the Netherlands’ strong condemnation of the attack and support for a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.





Both sides also discussed the current halt in hostilities with Pakistan, viewing it as a positive step toward de-escalation in the region. Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the Netherlands’ solidarity and its principled stance against terrorism, noting the importance of such support in the current geopolitical climate.





Beyond security, the talks covered the expansion of bilateral cooperation in areas such as high technology, semiconductors, digital technologies, renewable energy, and green hydrogen. The Netherlands is particularly interested in forging closer ties in the semiconductor sector and broader high-technology collaboration, recognising India as a major geopolitical power and a dynamic economic partner.





Defence cooperation was also discussed, with both countries expressing willingness to enhance military and maritime collaboration, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.





The visit also included engagement with the Indian community in the Netherlands, where Jaishankar acknowledged their vital role in strengthening the relationship between the two countries. These people-to-people ties, along with ongoing business and economic initiatives, are seen as key drivers for future collaboration.





Jaishankar’s visit to the Netherlands marks the beginning of his three-nation European tour, which also includes Denmark and Germany, underscoring the strategic importance India places on its partnership with the Netherlands and the broader European Union. Both nations are working towards institutionalizing their cooperation through mechanisms such as the Joint Trade and Investment Committee, aiming to facilitate smoother market access and foster innovation-driven growth.





The recent high-level engagements reflect a shared commitment to advancing Indo-Dutch relations to a new level, anchored in strategic partnership, mutual security interests, technological innovation, and robust economic and societal linkages.





Based On ANI Report







