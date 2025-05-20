



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a significant meeting with Netherlands Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague on May 19, 2025, where the two leaders exchanged views on their respective security perspectives and the challenges faced by both nations.





The discussions focused on the evolving security landscape in Asia and Europe, with both ministers emphasising the growing importance of close cooperation between India and the Netherlands in these turbulent times.





They specifically addressed the benefits of forging a bilateral defence partnership, highlighting the potential for deeper collaboration to address shared security concerns and enhance mutual strategic interests.





During his visit, Jaishankar also engaged with the Indian community in the Netherlands, acknowledging their vital role in strengthening bilateral relations. He expressed appreciation for the community’s contributions and underscored how their active engagement helps build stronger ties between India and the Netherlands.





Earlier, Jaishankar met with Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, where he expressed gratitude for the Netherlands’ strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its support for a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. Their discussions extended to deepening the bilateral partnership and enhancing engagement with the European Union, particularly in the context of a rapidly changing global order marked by multipolarity.





Additionally, Jaishankar interacted with strategic experts in The Hague, where he highlighted the need for India and the EU, including the Netherlands, to engage more deeply in an era characterized by multipolarity and strategic autonomy. This visit forms part of Jaishankar’s broader official tour to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19-24, during which he is scheduled to meet the leadership of all three countries to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Both Jaishankar and Brekelmans reiterated that, given current global uncertainties, a robust India-Netherlands defence partnership is more crucial than ever for addressing shared security challenges and fostering stability in their respective regions.





Based On ANI Report







