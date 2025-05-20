



Netherlands Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has underscored the heightened significance of close cooperation with India, particularly amid growing security challenges in both Europe and Asia.





During a meeting in The Hague with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Brekelmans stated, “In these turbulent times, close cooperation with India is more important than ever. Great honour to receive Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar. We discuss security challenges in Asia/Europe and our Defence partnership. Looking forward to deepening our cooperation!”





The discussions between Brekelmans and Jaishankar focused on the evolving security landscape, with both leaders exchanging perspectives on regional and global threats. They specifically explored the benefits of forging a robust bilateral defence partnership, reflecting a shared interest in enhancing strategic collaboration to address contemporary security concerns.





Jaishankar, on his official visit to the Netherlands as part of a broader European tour, emphasized the value of these dialogues, stating, “Exchanged views on our respective security perspectives and challenges.





Also spoke about the benefits of forging a bilateral defence partnership”. The visit also included engagement with the Indian community in the Netherlands, with Jaishankar noting their important role in strengthening bilateral ties.





This renewed emphasis on cooperation comes in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which saw both countries, along with others, express solidarity with India and a shared commitment to combating terrorism.





The Netherlands has articulated its ambition to elevate bilateral relations with India to a long-term strategic partnership, with a focus on key areas such as security, defence, and critical emerging technologies.





Jaishankar’s European visit, which also includes stops in Denmark and Germany, aims to advance discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations and address global and regional issues of mutual interest.





The deepening of India-Netherlands defence ties is seen as a strategic response to the rapidly changing international security environment, and both sides are looking forward to further collaboration in areas like defence technology, information exchange, and joint efforts against terrorism.





The recent high-level meetings reflect a mutual recognition of the need for stronger India-Netherlands cooperation, especially in defence and security, as both nations navigate increasingly complex geopolitical challenges.





Based On ANI Report







