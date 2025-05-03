



The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, has elicited strong condemnation and expressions of solidarity from both Indian and international leaders.





Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, speaking at Norway's national day celebrations in Delhi, unequivocally condemned the attack. Stener emphasized that "there can never be any justification for terror and attacks on innocent lives," and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families, and the people of India. She reiterated Norway's firm stance against terrorism in all its forms, reflecting a broader international consensus on the issue.





The United States has also responded with deep concern and support. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, expressed sorrow over the "horrific terrorist attack" in Pahalgam and reaffirmed America's commitment to counterterrorism cooperation with India.





Rubio encouraged India to engage with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia, signaling a dual approach of solidarity with India and a call for regional stability. In a parallel outreach, Rubio urged Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to condemn the attack and cooperate in the investigation, underscoring the need for accountability and cross-border cooperation against terrorism.





Indian authorities have taken a series of diplomatic and military measures in response to the attack, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and granting operational freedom to the armed forces to respond to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. The Indian Army has already acted against unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side, reflecting heightened tensions in the region.





The Supreme Court of India also issued a statement condemning the attack, describing it as a "diabolical act of mindless violence" that has "shaken the conscience of all" and is an affront to humanity and the sanctity of life. The Court observed two minutes of silence in solidarity with the victims and their families.





The attack has sparked widespread outrage and mourning across India and among the Indian diaspora abroad. There have been calls for international action, including demands to reinstate Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list for its alleged support of terrorism.





The Pahalgam terror attack has drawn sharp condemnation from the international community, with Norway and the United States leading calls for justice and cooperation against terrorism. The incident has also intensified diplomatic and military postures in South Asia, with India signalling a firm response while global actors urge restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.





