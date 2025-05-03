



The Delhi High Court has taken urgent judicial and diplomatic action in response to the death penalty handed down by an Indonesian court to three Indian nationals-Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran, and Govindasamy Vimalkandhan-for narcotics-related offences. The men, all from Tamil Nadu and employed at a shipyard, were arrested in July 2024 after Indonesian authorities intercepted their vessel and allegedly found 106 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine aboard.





On April 25, 2025, the Tanjung Balai Karimun District Court sentenced them to death under Indonesia’s stringent anti-narcotics laws.





The case reached the Delhi High Court through a petition filed by the spouses of the convicted men. The petitioners highlighted their severe financial constraints, noting that their husbands are the sole breadwinners for their families and that they lack the resources to pursue the necessary appellate remedies in Indonesia. They also emphasised the extremely strict limitation period for filing appeals under Indonesian law, underscoring the need for immediate legal intervention.





Recognising the urgency and the potentially irreversible consequences of missing the appeal deadline, Justice Sachin Datta directed the following measures:





The Indian Consulate in Indonesia has been instructed to ensure that the convicted nationals receive adequate legal representation and all necessary support to pursue appellate remedies.





The Consulate must also facilitate regular communication between the prisoners and their families in India, addressing the psychological and emotional needs of both the convicts and their families.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been directed to engage with the Indonesian government at a diplomatic level, seeking protection of the rights of the Indian nationals under relevant international conventions or bilateral agreements, if applicable.





The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on May 6, 2025, with the MEA’s representative, Advocate Ashish Dixit, accepting the court’s notice and requesting time to obtain further instructions.





The three men were reportedly working in Singapore’s shipping industry and were detained by Indonesian authorities following a tip-off about suspected drug trafficking activities. Their defence, led by both Indian and Indonesian legal teams, has maintained their innocence, arguing that the prosecution’s case contains significant inconsistencies and that the vessel’s captain-who bears primary responsibility under Indonesian law-was not adequately examined during the trial.





The families of the convicted men have stressed the dire humanitarian impact of the sentences, given their dependence on the men’s incomes and the lack of means to secure legal aid independently. The Delhi High Court’s intervention reflects both the urgency imposed by Indonesia’s legal timelines and the broader responsibility of the Indian government to safeguard the rights and welfare of its citizens abroad.





The Delhi High Court’s proactive stance underscores the critical importance of timely legal and diplomatic intervention in cases involving Indian nationals facing capital punishment abroad. The court’s directives aim to ensure that the fundamental rights of the accused are protected, that due process is followed, and that the families are kept informed and supported during this period of crisis. The outcome of the next hearing on May 6, 2025, will be pivotal in determining the course of legal and diplomatic efforts to secure justice and possibly clemency for the three Indian nationals.





