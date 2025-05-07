

Operation Sindoor: The precision strikes were carried out using niche technology weapons with careful selection of warheads, said the officers.

Operation Sindoor was a coordinated, high-precision military operation conducted by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025, in direct retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The operation targeted and destroyed nine major terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), striking at the core infrastructure of groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).





Planning And Execution





The operation was executed jointly by the Indian Army and Air Force, employing advanced weaponry including SCALP cruise missiles, HAMMER precision-guided bombs, and loitering munitions. The strikes were meticulously planned, based on credible intelligence, to ensure the destruction of terrorist infrastructure while avoiding civilian casualties and collateral damage. The entire mission was completed within a swift 25-minute window, with 24 missiles launched at nine carefully selected targets.





Targets And Impact





The nine terror camps were completely destroyed included:





Bahawalpur (JeM HQ): A major training and indoctrination centre for JeM, linked to several high-profile attacks including the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The strike here severely disrupted JeM’s operational strength.





Markaz Taiba, Muridke (LeT HQ): The headquarters of LeT, where Mumbai attack perpetrators Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained.





Sarjal And Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot: Sarjal was linked to attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, while Mehmoona Joya served as a Hizbul Mujahideen training facility and was connected to the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.





Markaz Subhanallah, Bahawalpur: A JeM base used for recruitment and indoctrination, frequented by top terror commanders.





Sawai Nala And Syedna Bilal, Muzaffarabad (PoK): Key LeT and JeM training and staging facilities for cross-LoC attacks, including those in Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam.





Gulpur And Abbas, Kotli (PoK): Gulpur served as a base for LeT operations in Rajauri-Poonch, while Abbas was a nerve centre for training suicide bombers, with a capacity for over 50 recruits at a time.





Barnala, Bhimber (PoK): Used for weapons and explosives training, as well as jungle survival techniques.







The operation reportedly resulted in the elimination of at least 70 terrorists and the complete destruction of these strategic terror hubs.

Operation Sindoor was launched as a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" response to the Pahalgam attack, with a clear aim to dismantle terror infrastructure and deter future attacks. The Indian government emphasized that no civilian or military establishments were targeted, and there was no collateral damage. The operation was widely acknowledged as a significant blow to the terror networks operating from Pakistan and PoK, with international observers, including a UN team, visiting the strike sites in Muzaffarabad.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials hailed the operation as a "proud moment," underscoring India's resolve to deliver justice to the victims of terrorism and to disrupt the cross-border terror apparatus.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor stands as one of the most decisive and technologically advanced counter-terror strikes by India, targeting the backbone of terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. By precisely hitting nine major camps with zero collateral damage, India demonstrated both its military capability and its commitment to safeguarding national security and civilian lives.





Agencies







