



On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





The main target of the operation was the Markaz Subhan Allah (also known as Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah or Usman-o-Ali campus), a sprawling 18-acre complex on the outskirts of Bahawalpur. This facility served as JeM’s ideological and operational hub, housing a mosque, recruitment and indoctrination centres, and the residences of senior JeM leaders, including chief Masood Azhar and his family. The site was also linked to fundraising activities, reportedly built with financial support from Gulf and African countries, as well as assistance from Pakistan’s provincial and federal governments.





In a statement issued after the strikes-reported by BBC Urdu and PTI-Masood Azhar admitted that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in the attack. The casualties included Azhar’s elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family. Also killed were a trusted aide of Azhar, his mother, and two other close companions. Azhar’s statement, while expressing no regret, described the deceased as “guests of Allah” and called for funeral prayers.





Operation Sindoor targeted a total of nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and PoK, focusing on infrastructure associated with JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The Indian Army emphasized that the strikes were “focussed, measured and non-escalatory,” with no Pakistani military facilities targeted. The selection of targets was based on credible intelligence linking these locations to cross-border terrorism and recent attacks against India.





The Bahawalpur strike was particularly significant due to the centrality of the Subhan Allah complex in JeM’s operations. The campus was left in ruins, with video evidence showing the destruction of what was once a bustling hub for terrorist recruitment and training. The Indian government described the operation as a demonstration of restraint and precision, aimed solely at dismantling terror infrastructure.





The operation has drawn strong reactions from both India and Pakistan. While Indian officials highlighted the precision and necessity of the strikes, Pakistan condemned the action, alleging civilian casualties-a claim countered by India’s assertion that only terror-linked sites were targeted. The international community has been urged to recognize the role of such facilities in harbouring and supporting terrorism.





Operation Sindoor marks a significant escalation in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, with the targeted elimination of key figures and infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad. The admission by Masood Azhar of the loss of his family members and aides underscores the precision and impact of the operation, delivering a strong message against cross-border terrorism.





