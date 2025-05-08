



India launched Operation Sindoor as a direct and calibrated military response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, most of them tourists.





The Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the notorious Muridke complex in Punjab, Pakistan, which is recognized as the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its front organization, Jamaat-ud-Dawa.





Significance of Muridke





Muridke, located about 30-40 km from Lahore, is a sprawling 200-acre compound that serves as the central hub for Lashkar-e-Taiba’s operations. Often described as the "terror nursery" of Pakistan, it houses a terror training camp, a madrasa, hospital, market, residential quarters, and other facilities used for recruitment, indoctrination, and logistical support for terrorist activities. The camp was established by LeT in 1990 and has played a central role in planning and executing attacks against India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and several others.





The complex is led by Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the founder of LeT and a UN-designated terrorist, who has been implicated in multiple attacks against India and is currently serving a prison sentence in Pakistan for terrorism financing.





Why Was Muridke Targeted?





India targeted Muridke because it is the operational and ideological heart of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group believed to be behind the recent Pahalgam attack. The strike aimed to dismantle the infrastructure from which cross-border terrorist attacks against India are planned and coordinated. By hitting Muridke, India sought to send a clear message that it would hold those responsible for attacks on Indian soil accountable, targeting the root of terrorist operations rather than merely their foot soldiers.





Nature And Impact of The Strike





Operation Sindoor was described by Indian authorities as "focused, measured and non-escalatory," with no Pakistani military facilities targeted. The strikes were limited to terrorist infrastructure, demonstrating restraint in both target selection and execution. According to reports, about 30 terrorists were killed in the attacks on these camps, including those in Muridke and Bahawalpur (the base of Jaish-e-Mohammed).





The Muridke strike was part of a wider operation that included other key terror hubs such as Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. These locations have long been associated with anti-India terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, which have orchestrated numerous attacks in India.





Conclusion





India's strike on Muridke under Operation Sindoor was a strategic move to cripple the core infrastructure of Lashkar-e-Taiba, disrupt its capacity to plan and launch attacks, and signal India's resolve to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism. The operation underscores Muridke's centrality as a terror hideout and training ground, making it a high-value target in India's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil.





