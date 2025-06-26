



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has discussed strengthening defence cooperation with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China.





"We had insightful deliberations on boosting India-Russia defence ties," Singh said on X.





During the meeting, Singh also presented Belousov with a statue of Nataraja, a symbolic gesture highlighting cultural ties.





Agencies





