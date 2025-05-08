

In a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, which killed 26 civilians including one Nepali citizen, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of May 7, 2025. This operation targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including key strongholds of groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

The strikes were described by the Indian Ministry of Defence as “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” with only terrorist camps being targeted and no Pakistani civilian, economic, or military installations hit.





Details of The Strikes





The precision missile strikes were conducted at 1:44 AM, hitting four sites inside Pakistan and five in PoK. Notable targets included the JeM base in Bahawalpur, LeT’s Markaz Taiba in Muridke, and several camps in Kotli and Muzaffarabad. The operation was carried out following intelligence inputs that these locations were directly involved in orchestrating the Pahalgam attack. The Indian government emphasized that the response was carefully calibrated to avoid escalation, focusing solely on dismantling terrorist infrastructure.





Activation of The S-400 Air Defence System





Immediately following the strikes, India activated its advanced S-400 air defence missile system along with other indigenous systems such as Akash and Barak, to shield against any potential Pakistani retaliation. The S-400, procured from Russia under a 2018 agreement, is considered the most powerful air defence weapon in the Indian arsenal, capable of detecting and neutralizing threats such as strategic bombers, fighter jets, drones, and missiles at ranges between 40 km and 400 km. The deployment of the S-400 was a strategic move to ensure robust airspace security, particularly given the likelihood of a retaliatory response from Pakistan.





National Security Measures And Civil Defence





In anticipation of possible escalation, India placed all air defence units on high alert along the Pakistan border. Civil defence measures were also enacted nationwide, including blackout drills in sensitive districts, closure of educational institutions in border areas, and suspension of flights at Srinagar airport. These steps were part of a broader effort to prepare for any hostile action and to protect critical infrastructure and civilian populations.





Diplomatic And Strategic Context





The operation was conducted with significant restraint and transparency, as highlighted by statements from the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, which briefed US officials and reiterated that the strikes were non-escalatory and targeted only terror infrastructure. The Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted the armed forces full operational freedom to respond to the Pahalgam attack, underscoring a national resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary escalation.





Immediate Aftermath And Reactions





Pakistan responded with heavy firing across the Line of Control (LoC) and condemned the strikes as an “act of war,” vowing to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing. Meanwhile, India maintained its position of having targeted only terrorist infrastructure, with no intent to escalate the conflict further.





Operation Sindoor represents a significant and technologically advanced anti-terror mission by India, marked by precise military action, activation of sophisticated air defence systems like the S-400, and comprehensive civil defence preparedness. The operation signals India’s commitment to counter-terrorism while managing escalation risks in a volatile region.





Agencies







