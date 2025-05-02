



In the aftermath of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people-primarily tourists-US Vice President JD Vance issued a statement on Thursday addressing the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Vance expressed deep concern over the violence and urged both nations to exercise restraint, emphasizing the importance of preventing a broader regional conflict.





He stated, “Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict,” underscoring the United States’ position that stability in South Asia is critical, especially given the nuclear capabilities of both countries.





Vance also called on Pakistan to cooperate fully with India in tracking down and bringing to justice the perpetrators of the attack, which Indian authorities have linked to Pakistan-based terrorist groups.





He remarked, “We hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to ensure that the terrorists sometimes operating from their territory are hunted down and dealt with,” highlighting Washington’s expectation that Islamabad should take concrete action against cross-border terrorism.





The attack, which took place on April 22, 2025, in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, was the deadliest targeting tourists in Kashmir in over two decades. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility before retracting its statement. The brutality of the attack, where militants reportedly singled out victims based on religion, has led to a sharp deterioration in India-Pakistan relations, with both sides taking retaliatory diplomatic and military measures.





In response to the incident, the United States, through both Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has engaged in diplomatic outreach to both New Delhi and Islamabad, urging dialogue and cooperation to bring the perpetrators to justice and to avoid further escalation. The US stance reflects a broader international concern that any miscalculation or aggressive response could trigger a dangerous conflict in the region.





Vance’s remarks come at a time when border skirmishes have already erupted along the Line of Control, and both nations have taken steps such as suspending treaties and closing airspace. His call for restraint and cooperation is part of a concerted effort by the US to stabilise the situation and reinforce the need for accountability without risking a wider confrontation.





JD Vance's remarks reflect the US administration's stance of supporting India's fight against terrorism while advocating for restraint to prevent a wider conflict. The Pahalgam attack has intensified diplomatic engagement between India, the US, and Pakistan, and has reinforced global calls for accountability and cooperation in combating terrorism.



NDTV Report







