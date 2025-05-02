



The deployment of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously designed and manufactured aircraft carrier, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing India-Pakistan stand-off following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 civilian lives. In the immediate aftermath, India moved swiftly to assert its maritime dominance, deploying INS Vikrant to the Arabian Sea near Karwar, just 600–700 km from Karachi, as confirmed by satellite imagery on April 23, 2025. This move is widely interpreted as a demonstration of India’s resolve to counter terrorism and project power in the region.





INS Vikrant, a 45,000-ton warship powered by General Electric turbines generating 110,000 horsepower, serves as the flagship of a formidable Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The carrier can operate up to 40 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighters and Ka-31 helicopters, and is equipped with state-of-the-art systems such as the Israeli-designed MF-STAR radar and the Barak-8 missile defence platform.





The MF-STAR radar is the nerve centre of Vikrant’s defensive and offensive capabilities, capable of detecting and tracking multiple airborne threats-including aircraft and sea-skimming missiles-at extended ranges. It provides real-time targeting data to the Barak-8 missile system, which has a strike range exceeding 80 km and can intercept threats with high precision.





The CSG, led by Vikrant, includes Kolkata-class destroyers (such as INS Chennai and INS Mormugao) armed with Barak-8 and BrahMos missiles, Talwar-class and Nilgiri-class frigates, fleet tankers for sustained operations, and advanced submarines-both Kalvari-class (Scorpene) and Arihant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs). The submarines add a critical stealth and long-range offensive dimension, with the Arihant-class capable of launching K-15 and K-4 ballistic missiles, the latter with a range of up to 3,500 km, enabling strikes deep within adversary territory.





The strategic implications of Vikrant’s deployment are profound. The carrier’s position allows its arsenal-including the Barak-8 missiles and MiG-29K fighters-to threaten critical Pakistani infrastructure, such as Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, which lies within the missile’s effective range.





The MF-STAR radar can track air traffic over Karachi, enabling the Barak-8 system to potentially disrupt both civilian and military air operations in a conflict scenario. The CSG’s combined air and missile strike capabilities, supported by submarines with land-attack missiles, could also target ports like Karachi and Gwadar, threatening up to 60% of Pakistan’s sea trade and crippling its economic lifelines.





India’s robust maritime posture is further strengthened by integrated surveillance assets, including Boeing P8-I maritime patrol aircraft, Predator drones, and the Rukmini satellite, which provide unmatched situational awareness and targeting data. Recent naval exercises have demonstrated the Indian Navy’s ability to rapidly transition from peacetime to combat readiness, with successful missile tests-such as the Barak-8 launch from INS Surat on April 24, 2025-underscoring operational excellence and deterrence.





Pakistan’s reaction has been marked by heightened military alertness, partial closure of Karachi and Lahore airspace, repositioning of radar systems, and claims of “anti-access and area-denial” strategies. However, Indian sources confirm that INS Vikrant remains fully operational and deployed in the Arabian Sea, signalling India’s unwavering commitment to maritime security. The broader diplomatic fallout includes the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the expulsion of diplomats, and the closure of border crossings, reflecting an unprecedented breakdown in bilateral relations.





INS Vikrant’s deployment in the Arabian Sea, following the Pahalgam attack, serves as a powerful strategic signal. With its advanced radar, multi-layered missile defences, and a versatile strike group-including nuclear-armed submarines-the carrier not only safeguards India’s maritime interests but also poses a credible deterrent to adversaries.





The presence of Vikrant and its CSG fundamentally alters the balance of power in the region, ensuring that any act of aggression will be met with a swift and overwhelming response. As India continues to modernize its navy and expand its maritime capabilities, its dominance in the Arabian Sea and ability to shape regional security dynamics will only intensify.





IDN







