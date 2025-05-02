



The Indo-Pakistan border has witnessed a significant escalation in tensions following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which left 26 civilians dead and several others injured.





India has directly accused Pakistan-based terror outfits of orchestrating the attack and has demanded accountability from Islamabad. In response, Pakistan has denied any involvement but has issued strong warnings against any Indian military action.





Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has publicly declared that "any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response," emphasising that while Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, it is fully prepared to safeguard its national interests at all costs.





This statement was made amid ongoing skirmishes and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), with both sides exchanging sporadic gunfire and conducting intensive military flights near the border. Pakistan has also heightened its military alertness, reportedly moving forces to the border and inducting new artillery, including Chinese howitzers.





On the Indian side, officials have reiterated the country’s right to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in conversation with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, highlighted Pakistan’s alleged history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted the Indian armed forces "full operational freedom" to determine the timing and nature of any response to Pakistan’s actions. India has also responded strongly to recent ceasefire violations and has taken steps such as expelling Pakistani diplomats, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing borders, and revoking visas for Pakistani nationals.





Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation have included hotline conversations between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. However, rhetoric from both sides remains uncompromising, with Pakistan’s leadership warning of a decisive response to any Indian aggression and India signaling a willingness to take robust action against those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.





Internationally, the United States and United Nations have urged both nations to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation, with the US expressing support for India’s right to defend itself while also calling for condemnation of terrorism. Despite these appeals, the border remains tense, with both militaries on high alert and the risk of further conflict persisting.





The situation along the Indo-Pakistan border is highly volatile, with both countries engaged in military posturing and diplomatic brinkmanship following the Pahalgam terror attack. The potential for escalation remains significant, as both sides assert their readiness to respond forcefully to any perceived provocation.





