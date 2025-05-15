



On May 14, 2025, Baloch nationalist leader Mir Yar Baloch publicly declared Balochistan's independence from Pakistan, citing decades of violence, enforced disappearances, air bombings, and widespread human rights violations as the primary reasons behind the move. In a series of posts on social media, Mir Yar Baloch asserted that the people of Balochistan have delivered their "national verdict" and called upon the world to recognise the region as a sovereign state, separate from Pakistan.





Appeal for International Recognition: Mir Yar Baloch urged India, the United Nations, and the global community to recognise the "Democratic Republic of Balochistan" and support its independence. He specifically requested India to allow a Baloch embassy in New Delhi and called on the UN to deploy peacekeeping forces to Balochistan and pressure Pakistan to withdraw its military presence.





Support For India On PoK: The Baloch leader expressed full support for India's stance on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), urging the international community to press Pakistan to vacate the region. He warned of further bloodshed if Pakistan did not comply and held the Pakistani military leadership responsible for any escalation.





Distinction From Pakistan: Mir Yar Baloch appealed to Indian media, intellectuals, and the public not to refer to Balochs as "Pakistan's own people," emphasising a distinct Balochistani identity and highlighting the suffering endured by the Baloch people compared to other Pakistani ethnic groups, particularly the Punjabis.





The Baloch independence movement has deep historical roots, dating back to the partition of British India in 1947, when the princely state of Kalat briefly declared independence before being forcibly annexed by Pakistan in 1948. This annexation has never been accepted by Baloch nationalists, who argue that Balochistan's vast natural resources have been exploited by Islamabad while the local population remains marginalised and impoverished.





Balochistan has long been the site of serious human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the silencing of dissent. Both Pakistani security forces and armed groups have been accused of perpetrating violence, with civilians often caught in the crossfire. Reports from international organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented widespread abuses, and the region remains one of Pakistan's poorest and least developed.





The declaration comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, especially following recent terror attacks and Indian military operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Baloch leaders have appealed for Indian and international support, positioning Balochistan as a potential ally in the region and aligning with India's strategic interests, particularly regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and broader Indo-Pacific dynamics.





While the declaration has garnered significant attention on social media and among diaspora communities, there is currently no official recognition of Balochistan's independence by any state or international organisation. The situation remains fluid, with mass protests reported in Balochistan and increasing calls for global intervention.





In summary, Mir Yar Baloch's declaration of independence marks a dramatic escalation in the long-standing Baloch nationalist movement. The appeal for Indian and global support underscores both the desperation of the Baloch people and the strategic calculations at play in South Asia's shifting geopolitical landscape.



