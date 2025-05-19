



Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, embarked on a three-day official visit to China from May 19 to 21, 2025, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.





This visit, Dar’s first to China since the recent India-Pakistan military stand-off, comes amid heightened regional tensions following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and subsequent military operations between India and Pakistan, which resulted in significant casualties and infrastructure damage on both sides before a ceasefire was reached on May 10.





Dar is accompanied by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq. His agenda in Beijing includes comprehensive discussions with Wang Yi on the evolving security situation in South Asia and its implications for regional peace and stability.





The two sides are also set to review the full spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on global developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”.





In addition to bilateral meetings, Dar will meet the Chinese Prime Minister and participate in a trilateral dialogue with Chinese and Taliban-appointed Afghan Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi, who is scheduled to arrive in China on May 20. The trilateral talks are expected to focus on regional security, the promotion of mutual trade, and cooperation in the wake of recent India-Pakistan tensions.





China has reiterated its support for Pakistan during the recent crisis, emphasising its readiness to work with Islamabad to safeguard territorial integrity and sovereignty, and has called for restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan to ensure a lasting ceasefire and regional stability.





The visit underscores the deepening strategic ties between Pakistan and China and highlights Beijing’s role as a key diplomatic partner for Islamabad amid shifting regional dynamics.





Dar’s visit is seen as part of ongoing high-level exchanges aimed at strengthening Pakistan-China relations, enhancing strategic coordination, and addressing the broader implications of recent hostilities in South Asia for peace, stability, and economic cooperation.





