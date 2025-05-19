



Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, also known by several aliases including Abu Saifullah Khalid, Vinode Kumar, and Mohammed Salim, was shot dead by three unidentified gunmen in Sindh province, Pakistan, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.





Khalid was a high-ranking LeT operative, notorious for masterminding several major terror attacks in India, most notably the 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, the 2005 Indian Institute of Science (IISc) attack in Bangalore, and the 2008 assault on a CRPF camp in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.





Khalid had a long history within LeT, leading its operations from Nepal in the early 2000s. He was responsible for recruiting cadres, providing financial and logistical support, and facilitating the cross-border movement of operatives between Nepal and India. His activities enabled LeT to expand its sleeper networks and conduct high-profile attacks on Indian soil. Khalid worked closely with other top LeT figures, including Azam Cheema (alias Babaji), Yaqoob (the group’s chief accountant), and was a confidante of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.





After Indian agencies exposed his Nepal module, Khalid returned to Pakistan, where he continued to play a significant role in LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) operations, focusing on recruitment and fundraising in Sindh’s Badin and Hyderabad districts. Despite reportedly being provided security by Pakistani authorities, he was ambushed and killed near his residence in Matli, Sindh, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.





While Pakistani media reports have attributed his killing to personal enmity, the precision and timing of the attack, combined with Khalid’s high profile, have led to speculation about possible targeted action by external intelligence agencies, primarily with reference to India's external intelligence agency RAW .





So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the killing.





Khalid’s death is seen as a significant blow to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s operational infrastructure, particularly its historical Nepal-based network, and marks the end of a long manhunt by Indian security agencies. The United Jihad Council, an umbrella group of terror outfits, publicly mourned his death and praised his role in attacks against India.





