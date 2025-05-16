



During the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor, Pakistan publicly claimed it had shot down five Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale fighters, using advanced Chinese PL-15E missiles launched from J-10C aircraft. This claim, however, has been widely scrutinised and debunked by independent experts and media investigations due to a lack of credible evidence and inconsistencies in the supporting material.





Operation Sindoor was launched by India as a targeted military response against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. India stated its strikes were precise, targeting only militant infrastructure, and denied hitting civilian or non-militant military targets. In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have downed five Indian jets, including three Rafales, and asserted the use of the Chinese PL-15E missile, known for its long-range capabilities.





Examination of Evidence Physical Evidence And Social Media Imagery





After the clashes, images surfaced on social media purporting to show debris from a downed Rafale near a school in Wuyan village, Jammu and Kashmir. These images were circulated as proof of Pakistan’s claims. However, aviation and defence experts quickly identified flaws in this narrative. Notably, Xavier Tytelman, a respected analyst, clarified that the debris shown was actually a drop tank-a jettisonable external fuel tank-commonly discarded by jets during missions to reduce weight, not evidence of a shootdown.





Further scrutiny revealed the tank bore markings from 1984, predating the Rafale’s first flight, and likely belonged to a Mirage-2000, not a Rafale. The “RPL” (for “réservoir pendular large,” meaning jettisonable external tank) marking indicated a generic external tank, not the “RFL” acronym associated with the Rafale.









Lack of Independent Verification





No independent or official Indian confirmation has been provided regarding the loss of any Rafale or other fighter jets during the operation. Multiple reports, including those citing European military sources, have characterised Pakistan’s claim as “very unlikely,” especially the assertion that three advanced Rafale jets were destroyed in a single engagement. Indian authorities have remained officially silent on aircraft losses, but released visual evidence of damage inflicted on Pakistani military infrastructure, not of their own losses.





Analysis of The PL-15E Missile Use





Pakistan’s claim centres on the use of the Chinese PL-15E missile, which has a range of up to 145 km and is integrated with its J-10C and JF-17 Block III fighters. While debris from a PL-15 missile was reportedly recovered in Indian territory, this only confirms the missile’s use in the conflict, not the successful shootdown of Indian jets. Some Pakistani sources have even suggested the use of a full-range domestic variant of the PL-15, but these assertions remain unsubstantiated by independent military analysts.





Disinformation And Propaganda Concerns





Experts have highlighted the broader issue of disinformation during modern conflicts. The rapid spread of unverified claims on social media, coupled with doctored or misinterpreted images, can fuel false narratives and escalate tensions. Defence analysts have emphasised that combat losses, while not uncommon in warfare, must be substantiated by credible evidence before being accepted as fact. They also underscore the need for governments to proactively counter misinformation to maintain public trust and regional stability.





Conclusion





There is no credible evidence supporting Pakistan’s claim of shooting down five Indian jets, including three Rafales, during Operation Sindoor. The imagery cited as proof has been debunked by defense experts and shown to be unrelated to the Rafale platform.





While the use of advanced Chinese PL-15E missiles by Pakistani jets has been confirmed, no independent or official sources have verified the destruction of Indian aircraft.





The episode highlights the critical importance of scrutinising wartime claims and the dangers posed by misinformation and propaganda in the digital age.





The prevailing expert consensus is that Pakistan’s claims lack substantiation and are part of a broader information campaign amid ongoing hostilities between the two countries. The actual outcome of Operation Sindoor, based on available evidence, points to significant Pakistani losses and successful Indian strikes on militant infrastructure, with no confirmed losses of Indian Rafale jets.





Agencies







