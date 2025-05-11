

Paras Defence & Space Technologies has taken a significant leap in India’s defence and security landscape by announcing the country’s first locally-made hydrogen-powered drones, ready for immediate deployment. This milestone follows a strategic joint venture (JV) with HevenDrones, an Israeli subsidiary of the US-based Heven, renowned for its autonomous, hydrogen-fuelled and mission-specific drones.





The JV will establish a new entity in India, dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and supplying next-generation drone systems tailored for India’s defence and homeland security requirements, with future plans to address global markets. Paras Defence brings its expertise in advanced optics, optronic systems, and defence solutions, while HevenDrones contributes proprietary platforms and proven combat-tested technology.





Under the agreement, HevenDrones will provide intellectual property, production manuals, and working prototypes, while Paras Defence will oversee local manufacturing, regulatory compliance, sales, and operational delivery. The JV will also include training programs as part of the technology transfer, ensuring rapid domestic capability development.





The urgency for advanced surveillance and rapid response has been amplified by recent attacks, such as those in Pahalgam and the large-scale Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated India’s resolve to neutralise cross-border terror threats. According to Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director of Paras Defence, the new hydrogen-powered drones are a direct response to these evolving security needs. These drones are not experimental-they have already been tested on Israel’s volatile borders and have proven operational reliability.





Key features of these hydrogen drones include:





Extended Endurance: Capable of staying airborne five times longer than conventional battery-powered drones, greatly enhancing persistent surveillance capabilities.





Silent Operation: Their near-silent functioning makes them ideal for covert, round-the-clock monitoring.





High-Altitude Surveillance: Some models can hover at 500 meters, providing continuous oversight of vast and difficult terrains.





Advanced Payloads: Equipped with stabilised optical payloads, thermal imaging, and wide-area coverage, these drones offer early detection, tracking, and rapid threat assessment-crucial in challenging conditions where human patrols and traditional systems fall short.





Addressing Critical Surveillance Gaps





The hydrogen drones are specifically designed to close gaps in persistent aerial visibility, especially across vulnerable border regions. Their ability to operate uninterrupted at night and in adverse weather conditions addresses the core issues exposed by recent attacks, such as the lack of continuous monitoring and rapid response. These capabilities are expected to significantly enhance India’s ability to detect, track, and neutralise threats before they materialise.





Accelerated Domestic Deployment





There has been a surge in interest from Indian defence agencies, with discussions for immediate deployment already underway. Paras Defence’s existing manufacturing infrastructure and the proven, battle-tested nature of the technology provide a distinct advantage, allowing for rapid roll-out. Initial deployments are expected to begin within weeks, marking Paras as the first in India to offer such extended-endurance, domestically produced surveillance systems.





Battlefield Advantage And Dual-Use Potential





What distinguishes the Heven JV drones from existing Indian systems is their battlefield validation-having operated in real combat environments in Israel. The collaboration merges Israeli combat readiness, US aerospace expertise, and Indian manufacturing scale, resulting in high-impact, high-reliability platforms that are ready for immediate deployment. While the primary focus is military, these drones are inherently dual-use and can be adapted for civilian applications such as port security, critical infrastructure monitoring, and disaster response, supporting both scalability and cost efficiency.





Integration With Space Capabilities





Although defence dominates Paras’s revenues, its space business remains complementary. The company has developed hyperspectral imaging systems for ISRO and DRDO, enhancing aerial and orbital monitoring of hostile zones. These dual-use platforms further strengthen Paras Defence’s role in India’s integrated security architecture-from ground surveillance to space-based reconnaissance.





Paras Defence’s hydrogen-powered drones, developed through a strategic JV with HevenDrones, represent a transformative step in India’s defence preparedness. With their extended endurance, proven combat reliability, and rapid domestic deployment capability, these drones are set to play a pivotal role in enhancing India’s border security and supporting broader national security objectives.





