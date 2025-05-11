



India is poised to significantly upgrade its border monitoring and defence capabilities with the scheduled launch of the EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) radar imaging satellite on May 18, 2025, at 6:59 am IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





This mission, designated PSLV-C61, will place the satellite in a sun-synchronous orbit, ensuring regular and consistent coverage of targeted regions.





EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) is equipped with a cutting-edge C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR), allowing it to capture high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface regardless of weather or lighting conditions.





Unlike optical satellites, which are hindered by clouds, rain, or darkness, RISAT-1B’s radar can operate day and night, through cloud cover, fog, and precipitation. This all-weather capability is crucial for providing uninterrupted surveillance over India’s sensitive borders with Pakistan and China, as well as for monitoring the nation’s extensive coastlines.





A notable feature of RISAT-1B is its five distinct imaging modes. These modes enable the satellite to switch between ultra-high-resolution imaging-capable of detecting small objects with up to one-metre resolution-and broader scans for large-area observation.





This flexibility is vital for both military and civilian applications, allowing the satellite to adapt to diverse operational needs. For defence, RISAT-1B’s technology is especially significant: it can track enemy movements, detect infiltrations, and support anti-terrorism operations, providing continuous and reliable intelligence to security forces. The ability to detect minor changes, such as fresh soil disturbances or new encampments, gives Indian forces a decisive edge in monitoring and responding to threats.





Beyond defence, RISAT-1B will support a range of civil applications. Its high-resolution radar imagery will be used in agriculture, forestry, soil moisture monitoring, geology, coastal surveillance, and flood monitoring, among other areas. This dual-use capability underscores the satellite’s importance not only for national security but also for sustainable development and disaster management.





EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) continues the legacy of the RISAT series, following the configuration of RISAT-1 and complementing data from other satellites such as RESOURCESAT, CARTOSAT, and RISAT-2B.





The RISAT series has already demonstrated its strategic value, notably providing critical imagery for the 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the 2019 Balakot air strike. With RISAT-1B, India is further strengthening its comprehensive Earth observation network, ensuring that its security agencies have access to timely, high-quality intelligence for both routine surveillance and crisis response.





The launch of EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) marks a significant leap in India’s ability to monitor its borders, respond to security threats, and manage natural resources, solidifying the nation’s position as a regional leader in space-based surveillance and Earth observation.





Agencies







