



The United States has officially declared its "unwavering support" for India in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, with State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasizing that "Prime Minister Modi has our full support."





This statement represents the Trump administration's most direct endorsement of India's position since the April 22 attack, which has triggered a serious escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, including multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and diplomatic countermeasures from both sides.





US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have engaged in active diplomacy with both nations while maintaining a position that appears to acknowledge India's right to respond to terrorism while encouraging restraint to prevent wider regional conflict.





On April 22, 2025, five armed terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, killing 28 civilians. This was the deadliest terrorist incident in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The attackers, armed with M4 carbines and AK-47s, specifically targeted tourists, particularly Hindu men. Reports indicate that the attackers asked victims about their religion before shooting them, with some being asked to recite Islamic verses to determine their faith. Of the 28 people killed, 25 were tourists, and one was a local Muslim pony operator who tried to protect tourists by attempting to wrestle a gun from one of the attackers.





Initially, The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was in opposition to Indian policy allowing citizens to live and work in Kashmir. However, they subsequently retracted this claim four days later. The attack was particularly brutal, with survivors reporting that men were forced to remove their trousers to check for a lack of circumcision before being shot at close range.





The US position on the crisis has been articulated through multiple channels, with State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce's statement being particularly significant. During a press briefing, Bruce stated: "As the President (Donald Trump) articulated to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism and Prime Minister Modi has our full support". This statement came after President Trump had personally communicated with Prime Minister Modi in the immediate aftermath of the attack.





Bruce also emphasised that the US is in constant contact with both Indian and Pakistani authorities as tensions escalate following the Pahalgam attack. She noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had personally spoken with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the situation.





In addition to Bruce's statement, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also expressed condolences and support in a phone call with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "Today, I spoke with Indian Defence Minister Singh to personally extend my deepest condolences for the loss of life in the heinous terrorist attack last week. I offered my strong support. We stand with India and its great people," Hegseth posted on social media platform X.





US Vice President JD Vance has also weighed in, stating that the US "hopes Pakistan would cooperate with India to hunt down terrorists" responsible for the attack. Vance further elaborated, "Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict... And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with".





The attack has significantly deteriorated India-Pakistan relations, with India implementing several retaliatory measures. These include suspending the Indus Water Treaty, shutting down the Integrated Check Post at Attari, reducing the strength of Pakistan's High Commission staff, and giving armed forces "complete operational freedom" to respond to the attack.





The situation has further deteriorated with multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. Pakistani troops have engaged in "unprovoked firing" across the Line of Control for multiple consecutive nights. As of May 2, 2025, Pakistani troops had continued this pattern for the eighth consecutive night, with firing reported in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir: Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army has responded with what defense officials described as "calibrated and proportionate" retaliation.





The United States has actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken directly with both External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During these conversations, Rubio has "encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible solution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia".





However, reports indicate that while Rubio has encouraged India to "work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions," Indian officials have indicated this is "unlikely as India is resolute in its effort to get justice for the victims". This suggests a potential gap between US diplomatic aims and India's determination to respond firmly to the terror attack.





When asked if the calls for de-escalation were being heeded, Bruce responded, "We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties. And beyond that, there's nothing I can give you, any other details". This measured response suggests the US is carefully navigating the diplomatic complexities of the situation.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his conversation with Secretary Rubio, stressed that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the attack must be held accountable. This position appears to be firm, with senior government officials telling CNN-News18 that India remains "resolute in its effort to get justice for the victims".





India is also considering specific moves to curb financial flows that might aid Pakistan in funding terror activities. This includes making "a concerted effort to try and bring back Pakistan into the 'grey list' of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog". Pakistan was previously on this "grey list" from June 2018 until October 2022, facing increased international monitoring of its financial systems during that period.





The US position appears to be one of supporting India's right to respond to terrorism while simultaneously working to prevent a broader regional conflict. The statement that "Prime Minister Modi has our full support" indicates clear alignment with India, particularly on the issue of terrorism. However, the concurrent diplomatic outreach to Pakistan and calls for a "responsible resolution" suggest the US is concerned about the potential for escalation into a wider regional conflict.





This balanced approach reflects the complex geopolitical considerations at play. By offering "full support" while encouraging restraint, the Trump administration is attempting to acknowledge India's legitimate security concerns while preventing actions that could lead to a destabilizing conflict in South Asia. As the situation continues to evolve, US diplomatic engagement is likely to intensify, with officials working at multiple levels to prevent further escalation while supporting India's efforts to combat terrorism.





IDN (With Input From Agencies)







