



The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a landmark flypast and landing exercise on a specially engineered 3.5-kilometer stretch of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district.





This event marked the inauguration of India’s first expressway airstrip designed to support both day and night operations of fighter aircraft, setting a new benchmark in civil-military infrastructure integration.





During the exercise, a wide array of IAF assets participated, including advanced fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, and Jaguar, as well as transport aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules and AN-32, and MI-17 V5 helicopters.





The drills involved a series of take-off and landing manoeuvres, low fly-pasts, and operational simulations conducted in two phases-daytime and night-time-to thoroughly evaluate the airstrip’s capabilities under varying conditions.





The Ganga Expressway airstrip stands out as India’s first road runway equipped for night landings, made possible by advanced lighting and navigation systems installed along the segment. The airstrip is constructed with heavy-duty, reinforced materials to withstand the immense weight and pressure of military aircraft, and features precision approach lighting, a CAT-II Instrument Landing System (ILS) for safe operations in low visibility, and robust pavement engineering for extreme loads.





Security and operational control during the exercise were stringent. Around 250 CCTV cameras were installed for real-time monitoring, and the area was secured by police and auxiliary personnel to prevent any disruptions. The IAF assumed full operational control of the airstrip, coordinating closely with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).





This operation was not only a demonstration of the IAF’s operational readiness but also a critical assessment of the Ganga Expressway’s potential to serve as an alternative runway during wartime scenarios or national emergencies. The successful execution of both day and night drills underscores India’s growing capability for rapid military deployment and emergency response, leveraging dual-use infrastructure for strategic advantage.





The IAF’s exercise on the Ganga Expressway represents a significant advancement in India’s defence preparedness, integrating advanced aviation technology and infrastructure to ensure round-the-clock operational readiness and enhanced national security.





Agencies







