



In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians-mostly tourists-in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and those who support it.





The attack, carried out by five armed militants in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, has been described as the deadliest on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and it has sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.





During a joint press conference with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco in New Delhi, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Angola for its solidarity and condolences over the attack, emphasizing that both nations are united in their stance against terrorism.





He stated, “We are unanimous that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. I express my gratitude to President Lourenco and Angola for their condolences to those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are committed to taking firm and decisive action against the terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism”.





The Pahalgam attack, for which the Resistance Front (TRF)-an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba-initially claimed responsibility, has reignited concerns about cross-border terrorism. Indian authorities have accused Pakistan of providing support and sanctuary to the perpetrators, leading to a series of retaliatory measures including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, closure of borders, and a ban on Pakistani imports and mail exchanges. Border skirmishes and repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) have further heightened the risk of escalation.





In response to the attack, Indian security forces launched extensive search operations, and the government has signaled its intent to pursue those responsible, both within and beyond its borders. PM Modi’s remarks underscore a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and reinforce India’s diplomatic efforts to expose Pakistan’s alleged links to terrorist activities at global forums.





The Prime Minister’s statement comes at a time when the international community, including the United States, has called for restraint but also urged Pakistan to cooperate in bringing the perpetrators to justice. US Vice President JD Vance expressed hope that India’s response would avoid broader regional conflict while emphasising the need for Pakistan’s cooperation in tracking down the attackers.





India’s resolve, as articulated by PM Modi, is to ensure that acts of terror are met with “firm and decisive action,” not only as a response to the immediate tragedy but as a broader commitment to safeguarding national security and upholding international norms against terrorism. The government’s approach includes diplomatic isolation of Pakistan, strengthening of internal security, and building international coalitions against terrorism, as reflected in the support received from Angola and other partners.





PM Modi’s vow for decisive action against terrorism, made in the presence of the Angolan President, signals India’s intent to pursue a robust and multidimensional strategy against terrorism, holding both perpetrators and their supporters accountable amid heightened regional tensions following the Pahalgam attack.





Agencies







