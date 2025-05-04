



The aftermath of the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people-primarily tourists-has led to significant political, security, and diplomatic responses.





The attack, carried out by five armed Islamist militants in the Baisaran Valley, is the deadliest on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The majority of the victims were Hindus, with one Christian, and the attackers reportedly singled out their targets based on religion. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and condemnation across India, with notable repercussions for communal harmony and the region's tourism industry.





In response to the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on May 3, 2025. This was their first meeting since the attack. The meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes at the Prime Minister's residence, focused on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the ongoing anti-terror operations, and the impact of the attack on the region's peace and tourism sector.





During the meeting, Abdullah briefed the Prime Minister on the ground realities, highlighting the widespread grief and outrage among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed the collective sense of solidarity in rejecting violence and emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony. Abdullah also discussed the significant drop in tourism following the attack and raised concerns about the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a major annual pilgrimage that is crucial for the local economy.





Abdullah expressed his personal sense of responsibility for the safety of tourists, stating emotionally in the assembly that as Chief Minister and Tourism Minister, he had invited people to visit Kashmir and felt responsible for their well-being. He apologized to the families of the victims, acknowledging his inability to protect them.





The attack has led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with both sides engaging in diplomatic and military actions. India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, resulting in the suspension of several bilateral agreements and increased military activity along the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistani troops have continued ceasefire violations, prompting proportionate responses from Indian forces. Civilians along the LoC have begun preparing bunkers amid fears of escalation.





Investigations into the attack are ongoing, with cooperation between state and central agencies. Internationally, security measures have been heightened, including a special search operation at Colombo airport after reports that suspects might be fleeing the country.





The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attack, reflecting a united political front against terrorism. The Supreme Court of India also expressed deep anguish and condemned the incident, underscoring the national impact of the tragedy.





The attack has also led to a surge in Islamophobic and anti-Kashmiri sentiments in other parts of India, raising concerns about the broader social fallout.





Tourism, a vital sector for Jammu and Kashmir, has suffered a severe blow, with reports indicating a sharp decline in visitor numbers. The safety of future events like the Amarnath Yatra remains a pressing concern for both state and central authorities.





Chief Minister Abdullah, during his meeting with PM Modi, stressed the need to restore confidence among tourists and ensure that the development agenda for Jammu and Kashmir is not derailed by such acts of violence.





The Pahalgam terror attack has not only caused immense human tragedy but also heightened regional tensions and posed significant challenges for governance, security, and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. The high-level meeting between Omar Abdullah and Prime Minister Modi underscores the seriousness of the situation and the coordinated efforts required to address its multifaceted impact.





Agencies







