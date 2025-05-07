



Following the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces-a coordinated strike targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack-Bangladesh has expressed deep concern over the rapidly intensifying conflict between its two neighbours.





The Bangladeshi government, through its Foreign Ministry, issued a statement emphasising that it is "closely observing the evolving situation in India and Pakistan," and urged both countries to exercise restraint and avoid any steps that could further aggravate tensions.





Bangladesh's statement highlighted the importance of calm and diplomatic engagement, calling for both India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue rather than military action. The Foreign Ministry reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to regional peace, prosperity, and stability, expressing hope that tensions would be defused through diplomatic endeavours for the benefit of all peoples in the region.





Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, after a briefing call from Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, reaffirmed Bangladesh’s neutral stance, stating that peace must prevail and that any escalation should be avoided. He emphasised that Bangladesh’s message to both parties is consistent: dialogue and restraint are essential, and no action should be taken that could worsen the crisis.





Context of Operation Sindoor And Regional Reactions





Operation Sindoor was launched by India in the early hours of May 7, 2025, as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, most of them tourists. The Indian military targeted nine sites identified as terrorist infrastructure, including camps linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, with Indian officials stressing that the strikes were planned to avoid civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. The operation marked a significant escalation, as it included strikes deep inside Pakistani territory for the first time, not just in PoK.





Pakistan, in turn, vowed retaliation, and the situation quickly escalated, with reports of cross-border artillery fire resulting in civilian casualties on both sides. The international community, including Bangladesh, has called for restraint, with several countries and organisations urging both India and Pakistan to step back from further military confrontation and pursue diplomatic solutions.





Bangladesh’s Diplomatic Stance





Bangladesh’s response has been measured and focused on the broader goal of regional stability. The government has refrained from taking sides, instead advocating for de-escalation and dialogue. Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain clarified that Bangladesh did not receive any request for support from Pakistan and would communicate the same message of peace and restraint to India if approached. The emphasis remains on avoiding any incident that could further escalate tensions and on the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic channels.





Bangladesh is closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, expressing concern and urging both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through diplomatic means, in line with its longstanding commitment to regional peace and stability.





ANI







