



Operation Sindoor was a major, coordinated military response by India targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The operation, conducted in the early hours of May 7, 2025, involved the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, and was characterized by its precision and restraint.





The primary objective of Operation Sindoor was to neutralize terrorist camps responsible for orchestrating attacks against India, specifically those of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation targeted nine terror bases-four within Pakistan's Punjab province (notably Bahawalpur and Muridke, strongholds of JeM and LeT) and five in PoK. A total of 24 precision-guided missiles were launched between 1:05 am and 1:30 am, with the entire operation lasting just 25 minutes.





Key Targets And Impact





One of the most significant strikes was on the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah complex in Bahawalpur, the main center for JeM's training and indoctrination. This facility, spread over 15 acres, housed top JeM leadership, including Masood Azhar, his family, and key associates. Indian intelligence had vetted the targets to ensure direct links to terrorist activities, and the strikes were timed during late-night hours to minimise civilian presence.





JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar confirmed that 10 members of his family and four of his aides were killed in the strikes. The deceased included his elder sister, her husband, a nephew and his wife, a niece, five children from his extended family, and several close associates. In a statement, Azhar expressed neither regret nor despair, describing the deaths as a "blessing" and stating that he wished he could have joined them.





"Ten members of my family were blessed with this happiness together tonight... five are innocent children, my elder sister, her honourable husband. My scholar Fazil Bhanje (nephew) and his wife and my beloved scholar Fazilah (bhanji) ... my dear brother Huzaifah and his mother. Two more dear companions," he said, saying that those killed have become the guests of Allah," the terrorist said.





Indian officials reported that over 70 terrorists were killed and more than 60 wounded in the strikes, significantly degrading the operational capabilities of these terror groups. There were no reports of civilian casualties, and the Indian government emphasized that all efforts were made to avoid collateral damage, with no Pakistani military establishments targeted.





International And Regional Reaction





Pakistan condemned the strikes, labelling them an "act of war" and threatened a robust response. However, Indian officials reiterated that the operation was "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," warning Pakistan against any misadventures that could escalate the situation.





Masood Azhar, 56, is a UN-designated international terrorist and the founder of JeM. He has been implicated in several major terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot attack, and the 2019 Pulwama attack. Despite being widely believed to reside in Pakistan, Islamabad has consistently denied knowledge of his whereabouts.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor marks one of India's most significant cross-border counter-terrorism actions in recent years. The operation demonstrated India's capability to conduct precise, intelligence-driven strikes while exercising restraint to avoid civilian casualties. The targeted elimination of key terrorist infrastructure and operatives, including members of Masood Azhar's family, sent a clear message about India's resolve to hold perpetrators of terrorism accountable.





NDTV Report







