



In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 civilian lives, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a significant phone conversation with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.





During the call, Hegseth conveyed his deepest sympathies and condolences for the victims and their families, while also reiterating the United States' unwavering support for India in its fight against terrorism.





He affirmed that the US stands in solidarity with India and fully supports its right to defend itself against such threats.





Rajnath Singh used the opportunity to make a forceful case against Pakistan, explicitly labelling it as a "rogue state" with a long-standing record of supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations. Singh asserted that Pakistan’s actions have not only destabilized the region but have also contributed to the spread of global terrorism. He emphasized that the world can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to these realities and called for the international community to unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism.





The Defence Minister’s remarks came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam attack, which has drawn widespread condemnation from global leaders. India has responded by downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelling Pakistani military attaches, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and halting all remaining formal trade ties with Islamabad. Singh’s strong language reflects India’s growing impatience with what it perceives as insufficient global action against state-sponsored terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistan.





The conversation between Singh and Hegseth also underscored the deepening strategic partnership between India and the United States, especially in the areas of regional security and counter-terrorism. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, stability, and a rules-based international order. The US’s explicit support for India’s right to self-defence and its condemnation of terrorism were seen as significant diplomatic backing for India’s stance at a time of regional crisis.





The exchange highlighted India’s determination to hold Pakistan accountable on the international stage for its alleged role in fostering terrorism, while also showcasing the robust support India continues to receive from the United States in its efforts to combat such threats.





Agencies







