



The Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with Punjab Police, has intensified its efforts to counter cross-border drone intrusions along the Punjab sector of the India-Pakistan border. On Thursday, BSF troops recovered two Pakistani-origin drones, both DJI Mavic-3 Classic models, from separate locations in the border districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar.





The first drone was located in a farming field near Shahur Kalan village in Gurdaspur, while the second was found in a field adjacent to Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar at around 9:45 am.





Preliminary investigations suggest that these drones crashed due to technical interference from advanced counter-drone systems deployed by the BSF. The deployment of robust technical countermeasures, coupled with the vigilance and coordinated action of BSF and Punjab Police, has been instrumental in thwarting these illicit drone intrusion attempts from across the border.





These recoveries are part of a broader pattern of increased drone activity along the international boundary, which has become a conduit for smuggling arms, narcotics, and other contraband into India. In a series of earlier joint operations on April 24, the BSF and Punjab Police seized additional drones, arms, and narcotics following specific intelligence inputs.





Notably, a damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, a pistol, and a magazine were recovered from a harvested field near Daoke village in Amritsar. Another operation near Wan village in Tarn Taran district led to the recovery of a packet containing 550 grams of suspected heroin, and a third operation near Rattankhurd, Amritsar, resulted in the seizure of another damaged drone.





The BSF emphasised that these operations reflect their relentless commitment to preventing cross-border smuggling and dismantling the networks of anti-national elements operating in the region. The increasing frequency of drone recoveries underscores the evolving tactics of smugglers and the necessity for continuous technological upgrades and inter-agency cooperation to safeguard national security.





The joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police have successfully intercepted multiple Pakistani drones and associated contraband, reinforcing India's resolve to secure its borders against persistent cross-border threats.





ANI







