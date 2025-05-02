The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, marked one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Five armed militants targeted tourists at the Baisaran Valley, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local pony operator, and injuring 20 others.





The victims hailed from various Indian states and included a foreign national from Nepal. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility but later retracted their statement. Witnesses reported that the attackers singled out men, asked their religion, and shot those who did not recite Islamic verses, indicating a targeted and brutal approach.





The incident has significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, leading to swift diplomatic and military responses. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and closed its borders, while Pakistan retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, and closing its airspace.





Skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC) began on April 24, with both sides reporting ceasefire violations and military build-ups, including the deployment of air defence and artillery units by Pakistan at forward locations.





In the wake of the attack, the United States reaffirmed its strong support for India. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth spoke with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, offering condolences for the loss of life and expressing solidarity with India. In his statement, Hegseth emphasised, "We stand with India and its great people," and reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting India in its fight against terrorism. He further stated that the US supports India's right to defend itself, a stance echoed in official communications from both governments.





During their conversation, Defence Minister Singh highlighted Pakistan's history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations, asserting that Pakistan has been "exposed as a rogue state" destabilising the region. Singh called for the global community to unequivocally condemn such acts of terrorism, stressing that the world can no longer turn a blind eye to these threats.





Additionally, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed the attack with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stressing the need to bring the perpetrators, backers, and planners of the attack to justice.





The Pahalgam terror attack has not only caused immense human tragedy but also triggered a sharp escalation in India-Pakistan tensions. The United States has responded by expressing strong solidarity with India, supporting its right to self-defence, and reaffirming its commitment to counterterrorism cooperation. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing military and diplomatic developments in the region.







