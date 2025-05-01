



Harvard University’s South Asia Institute has come under intense scrutiny and student backlash following its hosting of the "Pakistan Conference" on April 27, 2025, just five days after the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred on April 22 and claimed the lives of 26 tourists, was described by students as a "targeted, religion-based massacre" perpetrated by Pakistan-based terrorists.





The timing of the conference, which featured high-ranking Pakistani officials including the country’s finance minister and ambassador to the US, has been widely criticised by Indian students and activists, who argue that such events risk legitimising state-backed terror narratives on an esteemed academic platform.





Student leaders, notably Surabi Tomar and Rashmini Koparkar, voiced their concerns that hosting Pakistani officials-especially those perceived as justifying or failing to condemn acts of terrorism-could be seen as Harvard providing a platform to whitewash or legitimise state-enabled religious terrorism.





Tomar emphasised that while the conference was pre-planned and its timing coincidental, the university should have exercised greater sensitivity, particularly in light of Pakistan’s alleged ideological support for groups involved in the Kashmir conflict. The students urged Harvard to publicly condemn the Pahalgam attack, stand against Hinduphobia, and provide emotional and institutional support to affected students. They also appealed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to deny visas to officials who support terror-linked ideologies.





The controversy escalated as students sent formal letters to the university administration and the US Secretary of State, highlighting their moral obligation to speak out against what they described as religious persecution. They called for Harvard to ensure its campus does not become a platform for justifying faith-based violence and to review the participation of Pakistani officials in such events, especially in light of the Pakistani government’s rhetoric following the attack.





In response to the backlash, Harvard’s South Asia Institute issued a statement clarifying that the conference was independently organised by students and their faculty advisor, without consultation or endorsement from the Institute’s benefactors, including the Mittal family whose foundation funds the Institute. The Institute expressed condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and reiterated its commitment to supporting academic dialogue across South Asia, while emphasising that it supports a range of student-led events, including both India and Pakistan conferences, without direct involvement in speaker selection.





Despite these clarifications, criticism persisted, with many arguing that the university’s actions were "tone-deaf" given the recent tragedy and the ongoing concerns about cross-border terrorism. Some Pakistani delegates countered claims about the event’s funding, stating it was supported by a Pakistani company, though the Institute’s name appeared as a partner. The episode has sparked broader debates on campus about the responsibilities of academic institutions in contexts of international conflict and the importance of sensitivity to the concerns of affected communities.





The "Pakistan Conference" at Harvard has become a flashpoint for debate on academic freedom, institutional responsibility, and the global ramifications of campus events, with students demanding clearer moral stances from one of the world’s leading universities in the aftermath of a major terror attack.





ANI







