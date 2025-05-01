



India has taken a strong diplomatic stance at the United Nations following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, primarily Hindu tourists, and left 20 others injured.





The attack, carried out by five armed terrorists in the Baisaran Valley, has been described as the deadliest targeting civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility before retracting it, further fuelling suspicions of cross-border involvement.





In the wake of this tragedy, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Yojna Patel, delivered a forceful address at the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT). She expressed deep appreciation for the global solidarity shown to India, emphasizing that such support reflects the international community’s zero tolerance for terrorism. Ambassador Patel underscored the long-lasting trauma inflicted on victims and society by acts of terrorism, reiterating India’s call for unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms.





A significant element of India’s intervention at the UN was its direct reference to a recent admission by Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif. In a televised interview, Asif openly acknowledged that Pakistan has supported, trained, and funded terrorist groups for decades, describing it as a “mistake” and conceding that the country has paid a heavy price for these actions. Ambassador Patel highlighted this confession as an “open admission” that exposes Pakistan as a “rogue state” responsible for fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. She criticised Pakistan for misusing international forums to propagate baseless allegations against India, asserting that such tactics undermine collective efforts to combat terrorism.





India also announced the establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN), positioning it as a crucial initiative to support victims and ensure their voices remain central in the global fight against terrorism. This move, according to Ambassador Patel, is intended to strengthen international cooperation and create a structured, safe space for victims to be heard and supported.





The Pahalgam attack has significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with India taking measures such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling diplomats, and closing airspace to Pakistani airlines, while Pakistan responded with its own set of retaliatory actions.





The international community continues to watch the situation closely as India presses its case against Pakistan on the world stage, leveraging both the tragic events in Pahalgam and the Pakistani minister’s admission to call for greater accountability and action against state-sponsored terrorism.





ANI







