

Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7, 2025, was a swift and coordinated military response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, w hich claimed 26 lives. Indian intelligence attributed the attack to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group, implicating elements within Pakistan’s military establishment.





In retaliation, India conducted precision strikes on nine terror-linked sites-four in mainland Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-targeting infrastructure associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





At a high-level press briefing in New Delhi, senior commanders from the Army, Air Force, and Navy presented a comprehensive account of Operation Sindoor. Air Marshal AK Bharti highlighted the effectiveness of India’s indigenous air defence, particularly the Akash system, in countering Pakistani drone and missile attacks.





The operation, lasting approximately 25 minutes, reportedly neutralized over 100 terrorists and inflicted significant losses on Pakistani military personnel, with Indian officials citing 35-40 Pakistani soldiers killed along the Line of Control.





A notable moment during the briefing was the release of a compilation video titled "Destroy the Enemy in the Sky." The video included a still collage captioned "The Pakistani Mirage...Shattered," sparking reports that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet had been destroyed by Indian forces. Initially, there was no official confirmation from the Indian Air Force regarding this claim.





However, subsequent statements at the press briefing confirmed that India had indeed brought down a Pakistani fighter jet during the operation. The Indian Army shared footage of the wreckage on social media, reinforcing the claim.





Following India’s strikes, Pakistan retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks on Indian military installations and border towns across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. These attacks triggered air raid sirens and blackouts in several cities, including Chandigarh, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot. India reported limited damage to its installations, with some civilian injuries and one fatality in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, due to a drone strike.





Indian officials also addressed misinformation circulating from Pakistan, categorically refuting claims of significant damage to Indian strategic assets such as S-400 and BrahMos bases, as well as various airfields and ammunition depots. The Indian armed forces emphasized that their responses were measured and responsible, countering false narratives with transparency and evidence.





Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, with India confirming the downing of a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet as part of its broader campaign to dismantle terror infrastructure and respond to cross-border aggression. The operation showcased India’s advanced military capabilities and its resolve to counter threats, while both nations subsequently agreed to a ceasefire amid ongoing accusations and heightened vigilance along the border.





Based On A NDTV Report







