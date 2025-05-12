



In a significant escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed precision strikes on key Pakistani military installations as part of Operation Sindoor. The operation, launched at 1:05 am on May 7, 2025, was a swift, 25-minute campaign targeting both terrorist infrastructure and high-value military assets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Strikes On Karachi's Malir Cantonment





One of the most notable revelations from the operation was the IAF's strike on Malir Cantonment, a heavily fortified military base situated approximately 35 kilometers from Karachi. This base is of strategic importance to Pakistan, housing a surface-to-air missile site that was specifically targeted in the Indian response. Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director-General of Operations for the IAF, confirmed during a special briefing that the Malir Cantt strike was part of India's "measured and calibrated" retaliation against Pakistani aggression, which had included drone and missile attacks, as well as artillery shelling across the border.





Additional Targets: Lahore And Gujranwala





In addition to Malir Cantt, the IAF also targeted a radar site in Lahore-believed to be a Chinese-made HQ-9 system, reportedly neutralized by Israeli-made HARPY drones-and another radar installation near Gujranwala in Punjab province. These strikes were intended to degrade Pakistan's air defence network and reduce its operational capabilities.





Naval Deterrence And Tri-Service Coordination





The Indian Navy played a crucial deterrent role during Operation Sindoor. Carrier battle groups, submarines, and naval aviation assets were deployed outside Karachi harbour, effectively pinning down Pakistani maritime forces and forcing them into a defensive posture. Vice Admiral AN Pramod stated that the Navy maintained "full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing," thereby restricting Pakistani naval and air units to their bases for the duration of the conflict.





Broader Air Campaign And Impact





Operation Sindoor involved coordinated strikes on 11 Pakistani military air bases, including those at Chaklala (Nur Khan), Rafiqui, Murid, Sargodha, Bholari, and Jacobabad. These bases were selected for their operational significance, such as housing drone warfare command centres and air defence nodes. The IAF's actions resulted in extensive damage to Pakistan's air power infrastructure, with estimates indicating that about 20% of the Pakistan Air Force's operational infrastructure was affected.





The operation also saw the downing of Pakistani fighter jets, including a Mirage, and the reported destruction of US-made F-16 and Chinese JF-17 aircraft. India, meanwhile, reported limited damage to its own installations, with some civilian casualties resulting from Pakistani drone attacks.





Aftermath And Ceasefire





The intensity of the conflict prompted both sides to engage in air defence operations for several nights, intercepting and neutralising incoming missiles and drones. Ultimately, a ceasefire was brokered approximately 100 hours into the conflict, facilitated by diplomatic intervention from the United States. However, India has issued stern warnings that any violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan will be met with a more forceful military response.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's capability and resolve to conduct swift, precise, and coordinated military operations in response to cross-border terrorism. The strikes on Malir Cantonment and other strategic sites not only disrupted terrorist infrastructure but also delivered a clear message regarding India's threshold for aggression and its readiness to escalate if provoked further.





Based On A NDTV Report







