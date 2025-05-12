



Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India for the annual high-level bilateral summit, reaffirming the enduring strength and strategic depth of the India-Russia partnership.





This development follows a recent telephone conversation between the two leaders, where they underscored the “particularly privileged” nature of their relationship, which remains resilient and continues to evolve dynamically across all sectors despite external pressures.





During their exchange, President Putin reiterated his condolences for the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, expressing Russia’s solidarity with India in combating all forms of terrorism. Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for uncompromising cooperation against terrorism, highlighting it as a cornerstone of their bilateral agenda.





Prime Minister Modi also congratulated President Putin and the Russian people on the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, recognizing it as a shared commemoration for both nations and a symbol of their historical ties.





Further strengthening these ties, India’s Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, participated in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. During his visit, he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and attended the Victory Day Parade, reflecting the longstanding and special strategic partnership between India and Russia.





Seth also met with Russian President Putin and Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin, where discussions centred on deepening military and technical cooperation and expediting pending military orders. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to regular consultations and enhanced cooperation, particularly in the fight against state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.





The India-Russia relationship is characterized by frequent high-level exchanges, robust institutional mechanisms, and collaboration in traditional sectors such as defense, energy, and civil-nuclear cooperation, as well as emerging areas like trade, technology, pharmaceuticals, and the digital economy. Recent agreements on new strategic projects further underscore the commitment of both nations to deepen investment and technological collaboration, supporting economic resilience and reinforcing their positions in a multipolar world.





President Putin’s forthcoming visit to India, following PM Modi’s invitation, is set to further consolidate the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between the two countries, with a continued focus on security, economic cooperation, and joint efforts against terrorism.





