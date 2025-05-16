



Apple has firmly reaffirmed its commitment to India as a key manufacturing hub, despite recent public objections from US President Donald Trump regarding the company’s growing production footprint in the country.





Apple has reaffirmed its commitment to India as a key production hub.





According to multiple reports citing government sources, Apple has assured the Indian government that there is “no change” in its investment plans and that India will remain a major base for its manufacturing operations.





Company executives have reiterated that their expansion and investment strategy in India will proceed as scheduled, regardless of Trump’s remarks.





President Trump, speaking at a business event in Doha, stated he had directly told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he did not want Apple to expand manufacturing in India unless it was solely for the Indian market, emphasising his preference for increased production within the United States.





Trump also claimed that India had offered to eliminate tariffs on US imports, though the Indian government has not officially commented on the specifics of this offer.





Indian officials and industry leaders have downplayed the potential impact of Trump’s comments. Rajoo Goel, Secretary General of the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), noted that while the rhetoric may slow things down slightly, it is unlikely to significantly affect India’s role in Apple’s global supply chain, given that the country still represents a relatively small share of Apple’s worldwide manufacturing. Goel emphasised the importance of deepening India’s electronics value chain and lauded government initiatives such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for supporting local component manufacturing.





India’s position as a critical manufacturing hub for Apple has grown rapidly. In the financial year ending March 2025, Apple produced approximately $22 billion worth of iPhones in India-a 60% increase over the previous year-with about 15% of all iPhones now assembled in the country, primarily for export to the United States.





Major contract manufacturers like Foxconn and Pegatron (now with TATA Electronics expanding capacity) have ramped up operations, and Apple has begun manufacturing other products such as AirPods in India for global markets.





Government officials have stressed that Apple’s investment decisions are driven by global competitiveness and the advantages of India’s manufacturing ecosystem, rather than political statements from abroad. The consensus among industry voices is that India’s role in Apple’s supply chain will continue to grow, and the country remains on a strong footing in electronics manufacturing despite external pressures.





Apple’s commitment to its “Make in India” strategy remains unwavering, with no planned changes to its investment or manufacturing expansion in the country, even as political dynamics evolve internationally.





Based On A News18 Report







