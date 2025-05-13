



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation following Operation Sindoor marked a pivotal moment in India’s counter-terrorism policy and its ongoing tensions with Pakistan. In his speech, PM Modi emphasised that the Indian armed forces were granted complete operational freedom to respond decisively to terrorism.





He highlighted that Operation Sindoor was not merely a military codename but a reflection of the collective resolve and emotions of millions of Indians, representing an unwavering commitment to justice in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.





Modi asserted that the operation demonstrated India’s ability to translate resolve into concrete action, with over 100 terrorists-including high-value targets involved in previous attacks such as the IC-814 hijacking and Pulwama blast-eliminated in strikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The Prime Minister underlined that Operation Sindoor set a new benchmark in India’s fight against terrorism, establishing a “new normal” wherein any terrorist attack on Indian soil would be met with a strong, calibrated response at every location linked to terrorism.





He made it clear that India would not tolerate nuclear blackmail and that the nation’s robust air defence systems, including indigenous technologies, had successfully intercepted and neutralised waves of drones and missiles launched by Pakistan during the conflict. Modi noted that the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Border Security Force (BSF) were on high alert, and that Operation Sindoor represented a continuation of India’s assertive policy following previous surgical and air strikes.





Addressing the temporary suspension of military operations, Modi explained that India agreed to halt retaliatory actions after Pakistan appealed for a cessation and assured that it would refrain from further terrorist activities or military provocations.





However, he cautioned that this suspension was conditional and that any future violations by Pakistan would be met with renewed and forceful countermeasures. Modi criticised Pakistan for its aggressive actions, which included targeting civilian and religious sites in India, but he stressed that these attacks only served to expose Pakistan’s intentions to the world, especially as India’s air defence systems effectively neutralised the threats.





Here are the top quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s address:



On giving full freedom to Indian armed forces on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows what it means to wipe the Sindoor off the foreheads of our sisters and daughters)"





On the significance of ‘Operation Sindoor’, PM Modi said, “Operation Sindoor is not just a name. It is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country. Operation Sindoor is an unbroken pledge of justice. Late night of 6 May and morning of 7 May, the whole world has seen this pledge turning into results."





On halting military operations with Pakistan, PM Modi said, “When Pakistan appealed and assured that it would not engage in any further terrorist activities or military adventures, India considered this request. And I repeat, we have only suspended our retaliatory actions on Pakistan’s terrorist and military bases for now."





On Indian armed forces leading Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “The three armies of India- Air Force, Navy, and Army, BSF and military forces are on alert. After the surgical strike and air strike, Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism."





On Operation Sindoor setting a new benchmark in the fight against terrorism, PM Modi said, “Operation Sindoor has set a new standard in the fight against terrorism. It has established a new normal. First, whenever there is a terrorist attack on India, a strong response will be given. We will respond in our own way and take action at every place where the roots of terrorism are found. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail."





On Pakistan’s aggressive strike on India, PM Modi said, “Instead of supporting India’s efforts against terrorism, Pakistan launched attacks on our country, targeting schools, colleges, gurudwaras, temples, residential areas, and military installations. However, these actions completely exposed Pakistan. The world witnessed how their drones and missiles failed against India’s superior air defence systems, which intercepted and destroyed them mid-air."





On the issue of terrorism and dialogue, PM Modi said, “India’s stance is absolutely clear: Terror and talks cannot go hand in hand, terror and trade cannot coexist."





On talks about PoK, PM Modi said, “I would also like to tell the international community that our declared policy has been clear: if there are talks with Pakistan, it will only be about terrorism, if there are talks with Pakistan, it will only be about Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK)."





Concluding his address, PM Modi said, “I once again want to salute the Indian Armed Forces. I also bow to the pledge of every Indian to stay united. Bharat Mata ki Ja."













