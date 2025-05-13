



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, has sparked widespread national applause and a surge of pride in the Indian Armed Forces.





The operation, launched on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets involved in past major attacks against India, such as the IC814 hijacking and the Pulwama blast.





In his address, PM Modi delivered a resolute message against terrorism, making it clear that Operation Sindoor was not merely a single event but a demonstration of India’s unwavering resolve to combat terror. He emphasized that the operation was ongoing and warned that India would continue to respond decisively to any further provocations. The Prime Minister’s speech also underscored that any future dialogue with Pakistan would focus solely on the issues of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





The response from political leaders was swift and emphatic. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the armed forces for their exemplary courage and praised PM Modi’s leadership, stating that Operation Sindoor set a new standard of zero tolerance towards terrorism.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed these sentiments, highlighting the clarity and firmness of India’s anti-terror policy as articulated by the Prime Minister. Singh noted that the address was not only a reflection of the nation’s sentiment but also a testament to India’s military, diplomatic, and moral strength. He reiterated that the entire country stands proud of its armed forces and expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s strong leadership.





The wave of appreciation extended beyond politics, with prominent athletes joining in. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar described Operation Sindoor as “remarkable teamwork,” emphasising the unity and resolve of 1.4 billion Indians, and commended the leadership of PM Modi and the tireless efforts of the three defence forces. Badminton champion PV Sindhu called the operation the “heartbeat of a nation that refuses to bow down,” praising both the precision of the mission and the performance of indigenous weapons systems, which she described as a proud moment for self-reliant India.





Operationally, the Indian Armed Forces executed precision strikes using advanced weaponry, including Rafale jets, BrahMos cruise missiles, and loitering munitions, targeting infrastructure belonging to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The strikes also destroyed command and control centres, radar installations, and ammunition depots deep inside Pakistani territory, while maintaining a focus on terror infrastructure rather than direct military confrontation. Indian officials stressed that the fight was against terrorists, not the Pakistani military, and attributed any military losses on the Pakistani side to their own decision to support terror groups.





Following intense cross-border exchanges, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement, though violations were reported within hours. The Indian military leadership has made it clear that any further breaches will be met with strong and punitive responses.





PM Modi’s address and the success of Operation Sindoor have galvanised national unity and pride, with leaders and citizens across the spectrum expressing deep appreciation for the armed forces. The operation has been framed as a turning point in India’s counter-terrorism policy, reinforcing the message of zero tolerance and robust response to terrorism emanating from across the border.





