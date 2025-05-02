



Afghan traders attending Iran Expo 2025 have underscored their strong desire to enhance trade relations with India, highlighting both opportunities and ongoing challenges in the regional trade landscape.





During the expo, which saw participation from over 3,100 international traders representing 111 countries, Afghan business representatives stressed the need for both the Afghan and Indian governments to provide improved facilities and support for businessmen from both nations.





Abdulqadim Tayib, an Afghan trader at the event, reflected on the historical strength of Afghanistan-India trade ties, noting that these relations have been severely impacted by the closure of the Wagah border, a key trade route through Pakistan.





The closure of other major crossings, such as the Torkham and Chaman borders, has further complicated the export of Afghan goods-including dry fruits, perishable fruits, and other commodities-to India, Dubai, and other destinations. These disruptions have not only hindered trade flows but are also expected to drive up prices, particularly for Afghan dry fruits in the Indian market.





In response to these challenges, Afghan traders are advocating for the greater use of the Chabahar Port in Iran as an alternative trade corridor. The Chabahar route, which bypasses Pakistan, is seen as a promising solution due to its proximity to Kabul and its strategic position as a gateway for Indian goods to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia. The recent 10-year operational contract signed by India and Iran for the development and management of the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar Port further strengthens this prospect, offering a reliable and secure maritime route for regional trade.





The Chabahar Port's integration into the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is expected to reduce transit times by about 20 days compared to the Suez Canal route and cut freight costs by up to 30 percent, making it a cost-effective and efficient alternative for trade between India, Afghanistan, and beyond. However, Afghan and Indian traders alike have called for continued investment in infrastructure, streamlined processes, and governmental cooperation to fully realize the port's potential as a transhipment hub and to facilitate smoother cargo movement.





The Iran Expo 2025 itself demonstrated remarkable synergy between government and private sector efforts to boost non-oil exports and foster international business connections. The event not only facilitated new trade contracts and partnerships but also provided a platform for Afghan traders to voice their concerns and aspirations for regional economic integration.





Afghan traders at Iran Expo 2025 have made a clear appeal for the revitalization of trade with India, urging both governments to create enabling conditions for business and to leverage strategic infrastructure like the Chabahar Port to overcome current geopolitical and logistical barriers. Their participation at the expo reflects a broader regional ambition to restore and expand commercial ties, benefiting economies across South and Central Asia.





ANI







