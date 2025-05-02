



Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, met with a high-level Nepali delegation led by Kamal Bahadur Shah, the Chief Minister of Nepal's Sudurpaschim Province, as part of the delegation's official visit to India from April 29 to May 5, 2025. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and underscored the sustained momentum in India-Nepal bilateral relations.





During the interaction, MoS Singh reaffirmed the age-old and unique relationship between India and Nepal, emphasising the deep-rooted people-to-people connections that form the foundation of their ties.





He highlighted recent progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed avenues for strengthening links between India and Nepal’s Sudurpaschim region, particularly in the areas of connectivity, energy, tourism, and agriculture. Singh also reiterated India’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with Nepal under the Neighbourhood First policy, which positions Nepal as a priority partner for India.





The Nepali delegation’s itinerary includes visits to the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, both of which share close cultural and economic ties with Sudurpaschim Province. These visits are intended to explore opportunities for collaboration and to further deepen subnational engagement between the bordering regions.





MoS Singh shared details of the meeting on social media, describing the discussions as positive and focused on fostering greater cooperation between India and Nepal’s Sudurpaschim region. The MEA’s statement emphasized that the visit by Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah and his delegation is a testament to the ongoing and dynamic nature of India-Nepal relations, reflecting mutual commitment to regional development and partnership.





ANI







