



The government on Tuesday unequivocally rejected US President Donald Trump’s claims of having averted a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, stating that the military action was entirely within the conventional domain.





"The military action was entirely in the conventional domain. There were some reports that Pakistan’s National Command Authority will meet on 10 May. But this was later denied by them. Pakistan's Foreign Minister has himself denied the nuclear angle on record," the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a briefing.





He stressed, "As you know, India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted invoking it. In conversations with various countries, we also cautioned that their subscribing to such scenarios could hurt them in their own region."





Trump claimed that it was the United States which mediated between the neighbouring countries, asserting that the US not only brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan but also averted a "nuclear conflict". "We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed," Trump claimed.





Addressing the nation for the first time since Operation Sindoor on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India will not tolerate any form of "nuclear blackmail". He further stated that actions against Pakistan have only been put on hold for now, and future decisions will depend on their conduct.





"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We have only kept our operations in abeyance against Pakistan. The future will depend on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn," he said.





Earlier reports claimed that US officials held discussions with Indian authorities, including a conversation between Vice President JD Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after receiving what was described as 'alarming intelligence'. According to The New York Times, Washington was compelled to intervene amid rising concerns over the possibility of a nuclear conflict between the two neighbouring nations.





Speculation was rife that Indian forces had struck the Kirana Hills, believed to house part of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal. However, Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, dismissed these claims, stating unequivocally, "We have not hit Kirana Hills".





Agencies







